China Chong
2d ago

The justice system is a joke. I went with a bunch of report numbers that police officers gave me from all the calls to help me from my abuser. The officer even told me to give those numbers to the judge. Judge said she wouldn't give me a protection order "Just because your scared." When I had dates and reports to prove I needed help.

