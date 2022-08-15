Read full article on original website
China Chong
2d ago
The justice system is a joke. I went with a bunch of report numbers that police officers gave me from all the calls to help me from my abuser. The officer even told me to give those numbers to the judge. Judge said she wouldn't give me a protection order "Just because your scared." When I had dates and reports to prove I needed help.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno looking for public input on next Police Chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is asking for the public’s help to determine its next Chief of Police. Current chief Jason Soto announced he will be retiring from his position in January 2023 after more than 25 years of service with the department. The department is...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno P.D. steps up enforcement in school zones thanks to grant
New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem. Reno Aces at home this week. Updated: 7 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
KOLO TV Reno
Art of Childhood Silent Auction
New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem. Reno Aces at home this week. Updated: 20 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EDSO debunks ‘Public Safety Alert’ social media post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Legislature approves new investments in mental, public health
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Legislature announced Wednesday evening new investments into mental and public health, approving programs the states hopes will provide more resources across Nevada. The new investments were put forward by Governor Steve Sisolak and include nearly $45 million in children’s mental health provisions....
2news.com
City Attorney Announces 9th Circuit Win in Case Filed Against City of Sparks
Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan has announced a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals victory in a case alleging a civil rights violation against an officer at the Sparks Police Department. On May 31, 2019, Zyhere Fichman filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging that a Sparks Police Officer had a vendetta...
KOLO TV Reno
Broadway business owners concerned over community center
New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem. Reno Aces at home this week. Updated: 8 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
KOLO TV Reno
New UNR students move into the dorms this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack is getting bigger as incoming students begin moving into their dorm rooms in the next three days. A total of 3,000 students will be moving into the dorms on campus. Students will be arriving at their designated times to give them the opportunity to move in and make unloading an easier process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Pioneer Center hosts Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival benefitting the SPCA of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars! The whole community is invited to a free, three-day event at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. The Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at the E.L. Cord Plaza in front of the performing arts center. Six northern Nevada-based dance/movement companies will perform on the outdoor plaza stage. The event not only showcases local talent, it puts a spotlight on all the work done by the SPCA of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Washoe County School District released their latest mitigation plan on how they will continue to track cases of COVID-19, keep cases out of schools and trace close contacts. “We know that from well before COVID, washing your hands, using good respiratory etiquette, sneezing...
FOX Reno
Reno man convicted of sending stalking and harassing tweets to NV lawmakers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was just found guilty of all four charges he was facing for tweeting threatening, harassing and racist tweets at lawmakers, legislative staff and the Nevada Attorney General. Matthew Carter was on trial last week for sending the tweets...
KOLO TV Reno
Art made from Caldor Fire ash raising money for firefighters
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cali.(KOLO) - A new art exhibit opened Aug. 17 and continues until Sept. 2. It features works made of ashes from the Caldor Fire inside the Haldan Gallery at Lake Tahoe Community College. .Artist Shelley Zentner has about 30 pieces on display at Lake Tahoe Community College.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Reno
How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s office said stolen truck recovered
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for the public’s help locating a stolen truck taken from the area of State Street and Handelin Road on Aug. 15, then about three hours later reported it had been recovered. According to police, the...
Record-Courier
Man accused of taking vehicle with two children arrested in Carson City
An accused carjacker, who allegedly stole a vehicle containing two children in Reno on Monday, is being held without bail in Washoe County Jail on kidnapping and child endangerment charges. Jason Day, 48, was arrested around 5 p.m. after Carson City deputies spotted a 2017 gray Equinox near the intersection...
KOLO TV Reno
Anesthetic shortage impacting Reno podiatry office
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A national trend is reaching medical offices in the Biggest Little City. In the last few months, Reno Foot and Ankle has been dealing with a shortage of local anesthetics. “We’ve experienced some shortages in the past but nothing as significant as what we’re experiencing right...
Do you live in northwest Reno? You could apply for a City Council seat
Five applicants have already thrown their hats in the ring for an open seat on the Reno City Council. Councilwoman Neoma Jardon resigned earlier this month, so Ward 5 needs a new representative. The council voted last Friday to fill her seat by appointing a candidate rather than holding a special election. “I want you...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears Preparing for Hibernation
New Peace Mural in Reno To Bring Awareness of Gun Violence. The mural is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour" to all 50 states to bring attention ti the gun violence problem. Reno Aces at home this week. Updated: 17 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
KOLO TV Reno
Environmental journalist Andrew Revkin to speak at UNR
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Environmental journalist Andrew Revkin is scheduled to speak at UNR this September. The event will take place on Sept. 8 and will open the Discover Science Lecture Series’ 12th season at the university. Revkin has been an environmental journalist for around 40 years, with UNR...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD facing teacher shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students headed back to the classroom this week and some schools are short staffed. “There are more vacancies this year than in years past,” said WCSD Chief Human Resources Officer Emily Ellison. Ellison says there are 61 openings and some are due to the pandemic.
Comments / 1