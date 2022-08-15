Read full article on original website
WTAP
Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening August 18th-21st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.- Sun....
Students return to a college town like no other
As students begin returning to Athens this week to embark on a new school year, there's a lot this city - and the upcoming fall season - has to offer. I may be a virtual newcomer to Athens, but I've learned a lot in my past five months here. Ok, maybe not a lot, but at least a few things about the city and its summer traditions. ...
WTAP
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of. The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM. A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee...
WTAP
Wood County Schools open their doors to students and families
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood county Schools opened their doors Tuesday night to students and their families with a Back to School open house. The Schools’ Open house are a way for faculty, students and their families to kick off the new year. Students get their new schedules, meet...
WTAP
Pleasants Co. Schools returning with nearly full staff and teachers
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Schools opens its doors this Wednesday for students, August 17. The district’s superintendent, Michael Wells says the school community is excited for the start of this new year and with a nearly retained staff of teachers. As wells says that there is...
WTAP
Parkersburg police get training to help with school safety
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new school year starting, student safety is a top priority. While students were on vacation, the Parkersburg Police Department decided to take a proactive approach in summer months. According to Police Chief Matthew Board, their tactical team trained the officers for situations like an...
WTAP
Drivers may experience delays as Parkersburg Homecoming comes to Downtown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend is the Parkersburg Homecoming. If you are driving in the downtown area or plan to watch any of the events you may experience some road closures or delays. The two day festival takes place primarily in the downtown area; however, Saturday’s events will be...
WTAP
Pleasants County students return for the first day of school
BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County students returned for their first day of school this Wednesday. The halls of Belmont Elementary were full of those excited back to school jitters. Principal Shelley Taylor is happy to be home. “The first day of school has been beautiful so far. Our students...
WTAP
United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local organizations are coming together to celebrate National Non-Profit Day. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley -- the non-profit of the year in 2021 -- is hosting celebration for other non-profits in the area. “If we didn’t have those non-profits, you would see a...
WTAP
Camden Clark holds flag raising ceremony on campus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About eight months ago Camden Clark lost the ability to fly flags due to broken flag poles. “I never knew flag poles could break but we dealt with it. It took eight months but I’m glad we are here today,” CEO Steve Altmiller said.
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
WTAP
Obituary: Homminga, Nora Brien
Nora Brien Homminga, 79, of Washington, WV, passed away on August 11, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Housecalls Hospice. A private cremation will take place at the Mid-Ohio Valley cremation Society.
WTAP
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A temporary bridge closure is coming at the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge as sections of the new bridge deck are being poured. According to a news release, the bridge will be closed from midnight to noon on August 17, 18, and 19. These closures will allow construction...
WTAP
BREAKING: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations. The bridge will be closed going in both directions. The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the...
WTAP
Obituary: Bonnette, Elsie Elizabeth
Elsie Elizabeth Bonnette, 82, of Marietta, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Belpre Landings. She was born September 15, 1939, in Marietta, OH, to the late Herbert and Jane M. Bedilion Schwartz. Elsie graduated from Marietta High School in 1957 and remained active with her class. She...
weelunk.com
Oglebay Institute Invites You to a Lavish Party to Support the Arts in Wheeling
Each year near the end of the summer season, friends, members, and supporters of the nonprofit, arts, nature, and cultural organization Oglebay Institute (OI) gather at a lavish party, organized and hosted by the OI Board of Trustees. The event celebrates the arts and raises money to benefit the organization’s multiple venues and hundreds of public programs.
WTAP
Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky for rescue efforts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flooding in Kentucky local Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky to help with the search and rescue of flooding victims. Sgt. Alex Santana and other members were deployed to travel via helicopter through Kentucky to rescue those impacted by the flooding.
WTAP
Football Frenzy First Look: Ritchie County Rebels
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Ritchie County Rebels discussed how their summer work has been following their first ever football state championship, as well as their hopes for this upcoming season. The Rebels are fresh off their Class A State Title and are looking...
Coaches Burger Bar piles on the toppings at new Ohio Valley Mall restaurant
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s the beginning of football season and you know what that means; you need somewhere to watch the games and grab a beer and burger at the same time. A bar in St. Clairsville is quickly making itself the hotspot for gridiron fans. Coaches Burger Bar is a relatively new […]
