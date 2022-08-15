Read full article on original website
Chris Howell
2d ago
Adda boy, way to prove your undying love for a man that cares zero about you. Let’s see if he puts a pardon into motion for you, oh wait he’s no longer the President and by all those that stormed the Capitol ask them how that worked out for them. 🤦🏻♂️ 🤡
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Three men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Three men have been indicted on multiple felony charges in the 2018 prison beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger, who lived a double life as one of Boston's most notorious mobsters and as a secret FBI informant before going on the run for 16 years.
NJ man sentenced to 28 years for stabbing roommate to death
A 28-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Thursday for stabbing his roommate to death during an argument in 2020, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No bail for man accused of luring juveniles, offering them beer and taking off his clothes
A 54-year-old Arlington Heights man is accused of luring two juveniles into his apartment and trying to give them beer before taking off his shirt and pants.
Comments / 3