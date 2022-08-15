ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer, PA

Comments / 3

Chris Howell
2d ago

Adda boy, way to prove your undying love for a man that cares zero about you. Let’s see if he puts a pardon into motion for you, oh wait he’s no longer the President and by all those that stormed the Capitol ask them how that worked out for them. 🤦🏻‍♂️ 🤡

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mercer, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Mercer, PA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Mar A Lago#Murder#Fbi#District Court#Kgb

Comments / 0

Community Policy