Chilling final message dad sent before ‘shooting himself’ with 12-year-old daughter found dead on dirt road
A FATHER reportedly sent a chilling message before his 12-year-old daughter was found dead on Thursday. Stacia Leigh Collins was discovered on a dirt road in Kentucky hours after her father, Stacy, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said. The schoolgirl's mom said the dad sent a chilling...
Fla. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend While Trying to Shoot Victim's Ex-Boyfriend
A Florida man has been charged with murder after authorities say that he fatally shot his girlfriend, but intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend. PEOPLE confirms that Chad Keene, 37, was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach after an hourslong manhunt. He is accused of killing 30-year-old Karli Elliott. According to...
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
88-Year-Old S.C. Woman Dead After Being Attacked by Alligator at Retirement Community
An 88-year-old woman was killed by an alligator in South Carolina on Monday, officials said, while living in a popular senior community. The victim — identified by multiple outlets including The New York Times and USA Today as Nancy A. Becker — was discovered by a pond in Sun City Hilton Head, a gated community for adults 55 and older just north of Savannah, Georgia.
'Million Dollar Listing' Star Matt Altman's Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence
The wife of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Matt Altman was arrested earlier this month. Johanna Altman was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Aug. 4, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was released on a $50,000 bond. Johanna, 40, was...
A$AP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Shooting Former Friend A$AP Relli During Argument in Hollywood
A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault for allegedly shooting his former friend in November, officials say. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against the "D.M.B." rapper, 33, on Monday. A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) is charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.
Ironman Athlete, Veteran Police Officer and Cancer Survivor Brian Kozera Dead After Bicycle Crash
A Pennsylvania town is mourning the loss of a beloved veteran police officer after he died while training for the Ironman. He was 44 years old. Brian Kozera, a cancer survivor who worked as an officer with the Norristown Police Department for 16 years, was riding his bike Saturday morning when he ran a stop sign and hit the passenger side of a pickup truck, according to a crash report from Pennsylvania State Police.
Family of 8-Year-Old Paralyzed in July 4th Attack Says He Faces Daily Pain and Anguish
The family of Cooper Roberts say that the 8-year-old boy "is in constant pain" as he remains in recovery following the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park, Ill. On Tuesday, the Roberts family shared an update about Cooper's heath to the GoFundMe page created by organizer...
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
Md. Dad of 3 Murdered During Attempted Robbery While Driving for Uber, Police Say
A 55-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed last week while working as an Uber driver. New charging documents now reveal that the murder suspect allegedly wanted to rob the victim. Prince George's County Police have identified the victim as Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring. According to a GoFundMe page...
Matt Altman Shares Photo with Kids After News of Wife's Domestic Violence Arrest
Matt Altman posted a new photo hanging out with his twins on Thursday following news that his wife had been arrested and charged with domestic violence. The sweet photo shared on Instagram showed the star of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles cuddled up with London and Ashton, both 4. "Fun...
Couple in 'Complete Shock' Over Pregnancy with Quadruplets: 'There's No Words' for the 'Sibling Love'
A Texas couple expecting to have their fourth — and final — child this summer instead welcomed four new babies into their family. Gaby Hagler, 39, told Good Morning America that she and her husband Patrick, 50, first found out they were expecting quadruplets when she went for a 12-week ultrasound.
NJ man sentenced to 28 years for stabbing roommate to death
A 28-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Thursday for stabbing his roommate to death during an argument in 2020, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
