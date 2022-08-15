A Pennsylvania town is mourning the loss of a beloved veteran police officer after he died while training for the Ironman. He was 44 years old. Brian Kozera, a cancer survivor who worked as an officer with the Norristown Police Department for 16 years, was riding his bike Saturday morning when he ran a stop sign and hit the passenger side of a pickup truck, according to a crash report from Pennsylvania State Police.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO