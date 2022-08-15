Read full article on original website
Pool + Privacy: Adobe Home on 40 Acres for Sale in Glade Park
This Glade Park home on 40 acres is the ultimate place to get some privacy. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living rooms. The 2,500-square-foot Adobe-style house was just recently listed and was built in 2004. There's a large three-car garage, two patios, a pool and a bathtub.
You Can Help Crown Champ For National Kid’s Mullet Championship
American youth have trained hard for this competition, and it's up to you to help determine the 2022 winner. Voting is open now for the 2022 National Mullet Championship Kids' Division. The 2022 finalists have been determined. In the end, there can be only one. Voting ends Friday, August 19,...
Gorgeous Country Home For Sale Is Just Minutes From Highline Lake
Living in the country is a dream come true. Living in the country and just minutes from a fantastic lake seems too good to be true. This gorgeous home for sale on Realtor.com is located at 1310 Gold Lake Drive in Loma and sits just four miles from Fruita and minutes from Highline Lake. The house itself is incredible, but being so close to the fun at the lake is a huge bonus.
Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?
Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
Half Price Adoptions During the Month of August In Grand Junction
If you have been waiting for just the right time to adopt a pet for your home, that time might just be here with half price adoptions at Roice Hurst Humane Society during the month of August. Half-Price Adoptions In August At Roice-Hurst. Roice-Hurst is once again partnering with NBC...
What is Your Favorite Food Item You Can’t Get in Colorado?
We all have our own favorite foods we love to eat. A favorite snack, beverage, or favorite meal can be the pick-me-up you need after a hard day. What happens when you can no longer find that item in a store in Grand Junction?. Maybe you have moved a couple...
Best Places to Stop When Traveling to Aspen from Grand Junction
Going on a road trip through Colorado can be quite an amazing experience. In fact, sometimes the trip itself is more notable than ending up at your final destination. Plus, it also helps if the area you're driving through is nice to look at and the drive from Grand Junction to Aspen, Colorado fits that criteria.
Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose
The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County commissioners question GOCO loan that helped facilitate Sweetwater Lake purchase
Garfield County commissioners contend the Great Outdoors Colorado program may have overstepped its bounds in providing a loan that helped secure the public acquisition of Sweetwater Lake last year. It’s one of the latest questions raised by the county commissioners about the deal as it relates to plans to turn...
nbc11news.com
Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
nbc11news.com
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
This Grand Junction Redlands Home Includes a Pool and a Home Theater
It's time to take a look at a home that was meant for summertime in Western Colorado. This one may take the cake for including several options for entertaining and staying cool during the dog days of July and August. This home on Roundup Drive is presented by Steve Gonzales...
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Search and Rescue called to stranded hiker near Glenwood Springs Community Center Tuesday
Members of the Garfield County Search and Rescue team were dispatched to a female stranded on a cliff above the community center in Glenwood Springs shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release. Earlier in the day, a couple had been hiking...
30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old
These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
Montrose Airport Continues to Expand Adding New Connecting Flights
The boom continues for the Montrose Regional Airport with a big announcement over the past week about new connecting Flights and the return of Delta airlines to the Western Slope. The news comes as the expansion project at the airport continues with the addition of a second level to the...
KJCT8
Colorado DMV shifts new program into drive, literally
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Coloradans now have a new option when it comes to getting their Division of Motor Services (DMV). The Division shifts a new DMV2GO mobile office program into drive, literally. The new program launched on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The new mobile...
KJCT8
Rise of emergency calls in Palisade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town. The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the...
Your Artwork Could Be Part of New Grand Junction Fire Station
Grand Junction, Colorado's brand new Fire Station #8 is expected to reach completion this winter. The new fire station will need a little artwork to spruce up the place. This is where you come in. Interested artists looking to have their work on display at the fire station are asked...
CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction
For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
