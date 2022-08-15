ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Pool + Privacy: Adobe Home on 40 Acres for Sale in Glade Park

This Glade Park home on 40 acres is the ultimate place to get some privacy. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living rooms. The 2,500-square-foot Adobe-style house was just recently listed and was built in 2004. There's a large three-car garage, two patios, a pool and a bathtub.
GLADE PARK, CO
99.9 KEKB

Gorgeous Country Home For Sale Is Just Minutes From Highline Lake

Living in the country is a dream come true. Living in the country and just minutes from a fantastic lake seems too good to be true. This gorgeous home for sale on Realtor.com is located at 1310 Gold Lake Drive in Loma and sits just four miles from Fruita and minutes from Highline Lake. The house itself is incredible, but being so close to the fun at the lake is a huge bonus.
LOMA, CO
99.9 KEKB

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
City
Glade Park, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
95 Rock KKNN

Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose

The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Travel Info#Mines
nbc11news.com

Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
99.9 KEKB

30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old

These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado DMV shifts new program into drive, literally

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Coloradans now have a new option when it comes to getting their Division of Motor Services (DMV). The Division shifts a new DMV2GO mobile office program into drive, literally. The new program launched on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The new mobile...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Rise of emergency calls in Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town. The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction

For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy