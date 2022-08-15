San Diego News Fix: Meet Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy, pain management specialist

(U-T)

Our guest this week is Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy. Dr. Chakravarthy is an anesthesiologist who specializes in pain management.

He was trained at Harvard Medical School and Johns Hopkins, and today he teaches at UC San Diego, works at the VA Hospital in La Jolla and also runs his own laboratory.

Dr. Chakravarthy is interested in using technology to measure and reduce pain, and he recently started a study of multiple sclerosis here in San Diego and is looking for patients.

On top of all of this, he's a serial startup founder.

In this conversation, we talk about his latest project, his biggest failures, why he loves Oprah and a lot more.

