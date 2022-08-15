ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego News Fix: Meet Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy, pain management specialist

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APQEk_0hIJj88H00
(U-T)

Monday through Friday, the Union-Tribune's San Diego News Fix podcast brings you top news stories. Saturdays, we take you behind the scenes in our newsroom, showing you how editorial decisions are made. And Sundays, we highlight fascinating people in, around and from San Diego.

Our guest this week is Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy. Dr. Chakravarthy is an anesthesiologist who specializes in pain management.

He was trained at Harvard Medical School and Johns Hopkins, and today he teaches at UC San Diego, works at the VA Hospital in La Jolla and also runs his own laboratory.

Dr. Chakravarthy is interested in using technology to measure and reduce pain, and he recently started a study of multiple sclerosis here in San Diego and is looking for patients.

On top of all of this, he's a serial startup founder.

In this conversation, we talk about his latest project, his biggest failures, why he loves Oprah and a lot more.

Listen on the player above or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets

SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old. Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI. For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
NBC San Diego

Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau

You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000

UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Johns Hopkins
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: SDUSD Candidate Puts His Progressive Bona Fides Front and Center

Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified school board’s District C, isn’t shy about who he is and what he believes. Petterson will talk your ear off about his background in environmental activism and progressive politics, and his numerous policy goals. He’s an ardent supporter of ethnic studies and community school models, and thinks his experience working on education policy will help him secure money to increase funding per pupil in the district.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchandcoast.com

Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas

San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
iheart.com

FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pain Management#Uc San Diego#San Diego News Fix#The Union Tribune#Harvard Medical School#The Va Hospital
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22

August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”

Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds

San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years

At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon

San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy