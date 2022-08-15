Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
phillygrub.blog
Urban Farmer Beer-BQ with Cartesian Brewing
Philadelphia, PA — Urban Farmer, Philadelphia’s “rustic chic” modern American steakhouse, is partnering with Cartesian Brewing, East Passyunk’s taproom and brewery, for its upcoming iteration of Beer-BQ, an outdoor beer festival featuring beer infused barbecue, live music, yard games, and more. The Beer-BQ will be...
phl17.com
Otto Distilling opens in South Philadelphia
There’s a new rum distillery that just opened in south Philadelphia! It’s called Otto Distilling, and they feature tours, tastings, and more. Currently, they offer several different runs and vodka. PHL17’s Alex Butler went to check it out.
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
phillyvoice.com
Parks on Tap is taking its beer garden to 5 neighborhoods this fall
Parks on Tap will celebrate the arrival of fall by departing its summer home at Fairmount Water Works for weekly stays in five neighborhood parks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31. Here's where – and when – the beer garden is heading:. • Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown, Aug. 31 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Only Pay A Nickel For Entry At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
Philly Folk Festival returns in person for 60th anniversary
The four-day Philadelphia Folk Festival returns entirely in person this week, beginning Thursday for campers. Ticketed concerts on seven stages run Friday through Sunday. This is the 60th anniversary of the festival, calculated by its own math. First held in 1962, there have already been 60 festivals since then, making...
phillygrub.blog
Coming Soon: BBQ Pizza at The Lucky Well in University City
Chef Steven Seibel (formerly of Hook & Master) has joined The Lucky Well team at the new location in University City to bring pizza into the mix. BBQ pizza, you say? Oh yes!. I recently spoke with Steven and Chad Rosenthal to learn about their vision and what to expect at 3432 Sansom Street, which is currently open for BBQ pickup and delivery only.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Muncho Pizza Launches in University City
Muncho Pizza is launching its newest neighborhood, University City, starting on August 19, 2022, after a successful soft launch the previous two weekends. They have been piloting in Fairmount since November 2021 and are looking forward to expanding.
PhillyBite
South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years
- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More
Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
PhillyBite
What is Crudité?
Philadelphia, PA - You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" Crudites come in many forms, from sticks to strips, but they are usually served with a dip. They are an excellent appetizer for parties and gatherings and highlight the best seasonal vegetables. Whether you serve them as a standalone snack or as a part of a larger meal, crudites are a healthy, easy, and delicious way to impress guests. You can even use purple cabbage carved into a bowl to serve them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncsha.org
Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events
HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
nationalblackguide.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Comments / 0