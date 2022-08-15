Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
New sustainability office leaders announced for Lawrence and Douglas County
The City of Lawrence and Douglas County have announced the new leaders of their sustainability offices: Kathy Richardson and Kim Criner Ritchie, respectively. The separate sustainability offices will still work together on projects such as the Climate Action Plan, but they will each follow their own respective priorities, according to a joint news release from the city and county Wednesday morning.
lawrencekstimes.com
Opening new KU laboratory, office space building kicks off 15-year business incubator expansion
Innovation Park’s aim is to add 4,000 high-tech, biosience jobs in Kansas. The University of Kansas plans a 15-year expansion of a high-technology and bioscience business park on campus to directly create 4,000 jobs through development, recruitment and retention of a generation of companies that drive economic growth in the state.
lawrencekstimes.com
Move-in days for KU, Haskell students ahead; here’s how to get here amid construction (and spots Lawrence locals might want to avoid)
Welcome, new and returning University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University students!. 🚧 Those heading to campus from out of town should be aware that Kansas Highway 10 coming into Lawrence from the east is under heavy construction, and a long stretch of East 23rd Street is down to one lane, right up to Barker Avenue, the road leading into Haskell’s campus from 23rd Street. 🚧
lawrencekstimes.com
Demand surging for Meals on Wheels in Lawrence; volunteers help people age in place
Weekends can be lonely for 83-year-old Betty Giddings and her yorkie, Mokey. “All weekend I don’t see anybody, because nobody works on the weekend,” Giddings says. Her weekdays can be lonely, too, unless her grandchildren or great grandchildren make a rare visit. But the difference is that during the week, volunteers from Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas stop by Giddings’ home to deliver her meals. Often they will stay and visit with her. Some of them even bring treats for Mokey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence police hoping for 6 school resource officers this year; some school board members hesitant
Lt. Myrone Grady is hopeful that the Lawrence Police Department will be able to place a school resource officer at each of the district’s four middle schools in addition to its two high schools this year. If resources become available and there is interest, expanding to six total SROs...
lawrencekstimes.com
Here’s the full schedule of Douglas County District judge interviews; 2 positions to be filled
The Kansas Judicial Branch has released the full schedule of interviews with local attorneys who have applied to serve as judges in Douglas County District Court. The nominating commission will convene starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St., a slight change from the previously announced plans. Interviews will be open to the public.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas anti-abortion activists secure $119K for 9-county recount on abortion amendment, including Douglas
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas counties start recounting abortion amendment votes. But it won’t change the blowout defeat
Nine Kansas counties, including Douglas, must hand recount votes for the defeated state constitutional amendment on abortion after advocates raised $120,000 to pay for the effort. The largely symbolic recount won’t change the result of the election. Some Kansas counties are rushing to collect staff and start a hand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lawrencekstimes.com
No directly elected mayor for now, Lawrence City Commission decides
Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday decided not to put a question on voters’ November ballots asking if they want to directly elect a mayor. The question was about potential changes to the city’s form of government. A task force suggested that rather than the current five commissioners who are elected at large — meaning by voters across the whole city, rather than by districts — the city should have six council members who each represent a district of Lawrence, plus a directly elected mayor. Commissioners decided last week that they did not want to include the question of districts on ballots.
lawrencekstimes.com
Watkins Museum’s Civil War on the Border festival to include speakers, tours of historical sites
The Watkins Museum of History on Thursday is kicking off its 27th annual Civil War on the Border festival, including tours of historical sites and programs honoring heritage in Douglas County. This year’s theme encompasses both Douglas County’s natural and cultural histories of the Civil War era. The four-day heritage...
lawrencekstimes.com
A directly elected mayor for Lawrence? City Commission to discuss putting question on ballots
Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday will resume a discussion on the city’s form of government and whether to ask voters if they want to directly elect a mayor. The ongoing conversation is about potential changes to the city government. A task force suggested that rather than the current five city commissioners who are elected at large — meaning by voters across the whole city, rather than by districts — the city should have six commissioners who each represent a district of Lawrence.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kaw River Roots Festival to return to Lawrence with concerts and celebration of music
The second annual Kaw River Roots Festival is coming to downtown Lawrence next weekend, celebrating Americana, folk and bluegrass music. The festival will feature musical performances on various stages, both indoors and outside alongside the Kaw River. Acoustic music lovers in attendance will also be able to enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, one of which is Free State Brewing Company, the event’s official beverage sponsor.
Comments / 0