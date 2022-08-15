ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

New sustainability office leaders announced for Lawrence and Douglas County

The City of Lawrence and Douglas County have announced the new leaders of their sustainability offices: Kathy Richardson and Kim Criner Ritchie, respectively. The separate sustainability offices will still work together on projects such as the Climate Action Plan, but they will each follow their own respective priorities, according to a joint news release from the city and county Wednesday morning.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Move-in days for KU, Haskell students ahead; here’s how to get here amid construction (and spots Lawrence locals might want to avoid)

Welcome, new and returning University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University students!. 🚧 Those heading to campus from out of town should be aware that Kansas Highway 10 coming into Lawrence from the east is under heavy construction, and a long stretch of East 23rd Street is down to one lane, right up to Barker Avenue, the road leading into Haskell’s campus from 23rd Street. 🚧
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Demand surging for Meals on Wheels in Lawrence; volunteers help people age in place

Weekends can be lonely for 83-year-old Betty Giddings and her yorkie, Mokey. “All weekend I don’t see anybody, because nobody works on the weekend,” Giddings says. Her weekdays can be lonely, too, unless her grandchildren or great grandchildren make a rare visit. But the difference is that during the week, volunteers from Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas stop by Giddings’ home to deliver her meals. Often they will stay and visit with her. Some of them even bring treats for Mokey.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Lawrence, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Health
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Here’s the full schedule of Douglas County District judge interviews; 2 positions to be filled

The Kansas Judicial Branch has released the full schedule of interviews with local attorneys who have applied to serve as judges in Douglas County District Court. The nominating commission will convene starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St., a slight change from the previously announced plans. Interviews will be open to the public.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Linus Covid#Stanford University#Emory University#Rsv#Verily Life Sciences#The University Of Kansas#Kdhe
lawrencekstimes.com

No directly elected mayor for now, Lawrence City Commission decides

Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday decided not to put a question on voters’ November ballots asking if they want to directly elect a mayor. The question was about potential changes to the city’s form of government. A task force suggested that rather than the current five commissioners who are elected at large — meaning by voters across the whole city, rather than by districts — the city should have six council members who each represent a district of Lawrence, plus a directly elected mayor. Commissioners decided last week that they did not want to include the question of districts on ballots.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

A directly elected mayor for Lawrence? City Commission to discuss putting question on ballots

Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday will resume a discussion on the city’s form of government and whether to ask voters if they want to directly elect a mayor. The ongoing conversation is about potential changes to the city government. A task force suggested that rather than the current five city commissioners who are elected at large — meaning by voters across the whole city, rather than by districts — the city should have six commissioners who each represent a district of Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Kaw River Roots Festival to return to Lawrence with concerts and celebration of music

The second annual Kaw River Roots Festival is coming to downtown Lawrence next weekend, celebrating Americana, folk and bluegrass music. The festival will feature musical performances on various stages, both indoors and outside alongside the Kaw River. Acoustic music lovers in attendance will also be able to enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, one of which is Free State Brewing Company, the event’s official beverage sponsor.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy