Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape house fire in October 2022.

On Monday, August 1, 2022 deputies at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga responded to an unresponsive inmate. Although deputies and the facilities medical staff purportedly performed CPR when the city’s fire department arrived on scene, the inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased was reportedly arrested July 27 for resisting an executive officer. Resisting an officer should not result in a death sentence.

