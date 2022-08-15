MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County hospital status downgraded as COVID-19 rates fall

Boone County's hospitals were in "yellow" status Monday, meaning some are limiting transfers or procedures, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard .

The county's hospitals added 14 patients with COVID-19 over the weekend, jumping from a reported 29 on Friday to 43 on Monday. The health department says two of those patients are in intensive care.

The department reported 94 new cases between Thursday and Saturday, the most recent numbers available. However, the seven-day case rate has dropped from about 215 near the beginning of the month to about 177 as of Saturday.

Cole County has reported 54 new cases since last Monday, including six on Sunday.

Several Mid-Missouri counties, including Boone, are at medium or high community COVID-19 levels , meaning mitigation measures are recommended.

