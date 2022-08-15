These two Gators listed among Athlon Sports' 2022 top-50 breakout players

Florida football’s starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and cornerback Jason Marshall have both been named to Athlon Sports’ top 50 breakout players for the 2022 season.

The list was compiled by Athlon Sports’ Steve Lassan and the Richardson analysis he provides is pretty consistent with what Gainesville outsiders tend to believe. His talent is unquestioned. His size and agility are qualities that any coach would want in their singular caller. With more experience as the starter, Richardson should fine-tune those traits and become a well-rounded starter in the SEC.

With that said, here is what Lassan had to say about Florida’s starting quarterback.

Talent and upside aren’t lacking for Richardson, and the hope in Gainesville is new coach Billy Napier can help the sophomore develop more overall consistency for 2022. Richardson showcased big-play ability (8.1 yards per play) but also needs to cut down on the mistakes (five picks on 64 attempts). The guess here is Napier elevates Richardson’s play this fall.

Marshall, on the other hand, isn’t being discussed in the same way that his offensive teammate has been talked about this off-season. The standout defensive back out of Palmetto High in Miami played at a level that is synonymous with the DBU moniker, though he showed signs of inexperience as well.

Lassan references the numbers, and while a great indicator of how well Marshall played as a true freshman, it doesn’t show how Marshall will undoubtedly improve with new cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. The sky is the limit for the former five-star recruit.

Here is what Lassan had to say about the Marshall.

Marshall ranked as a five-star prospect in Florida’s 2021 class and didn’t disappoint in his first year on campus. Per PFF, he was targeted 38 times over 634 snaps and allowed just 14 receptions in 13 games. The Miami native also recorded 23 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups. Marshall is already on his way to a spot among the top cornerbacks in the SEC.

Richardson, Marshall and the rest of their fellow Gators kick off their season at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Saturday, September 3, at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

