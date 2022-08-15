ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Donald Trump
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them. “Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
The List

Inside A Trump Lawyer's Decision To Mislead The DOJ Before The Mar-A-Lago Raid

Another day, another drama from former President Donald Trump's latest scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this reality show season that is American politics, a search warrant was unsealed on August 12, according to Politico. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago indicated the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a "potential violation of the Espionage Act." According to The New York Times, concerns about the 45th president's approach to handling classified information are not new. When President Joe Biden took office, he prevented Trump from getting intelligence briefs. President Biden said Trump's "erratic behavior" demonstrated that he could not be trusted.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
MSNBC

Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”

Ever since the FBI conducted a search at Mar-A-Lago and retrieved top secret documents, Donald Trump has been trying to deflect and feign ignorance. His former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen isn’t buying it though. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Donald had to know that documents were there,” he says. “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago, nothing goes on in Trump World without Donald Trump’s specific knowledge.” There’s still many unanswered questions about what information those documents contain, how they ended up stashed away in a basement at Mar-A-Lago, and who might have tipped off federal agencies about their location. Cohen has one name in mind: Jared Kushner. “I personally have always thought that Kushner was the guy who would end up turning on his father in law first,” he tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 13, 2022.
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
MSNBC

Trump 'lies' on declassification show 'desperation' fmr. Trump aides says

Fmr. Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton told The New York Times that Donald Trump's claim that he had a standing order declassifying any documents he removed from the Oval Office is not true. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with former NSA General Counsel Glenn Gerstell.Aug. 16, 2022.
