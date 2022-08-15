Read full article on original website
Rescue Dedicated to Saving Dogs from Meat Trade Suffers Deadly Fire: 'Nightmare Scenario'
Jindo Love Rescue experienced the "worst case nightmare scenario for anyone involved in rescue" on Friday, according to the rescue's president, Patti Kim. On August 12, a fire broke out at Jindo Love Rescue's foster center in Gimhae, South Korea, for canines rescued from the dog meat trade. Over 120 dogs were living at the center when the blaze started.
People
Hero Labrador Working with North Carolina Sheriff's Office Helps Find Missing Child
The English Labrador, a K-9 with the Union County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, used his search and rescue skills to help officers find a child reported missing by his parents, according to WBTV. A scent was all Maverick needed to get the job done and find the boy. "Being...
BBC
Essex firefighters rescue three dogs from kennels blaze
Firefighters rescued three dogs after flames broke out at a kennels. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze in Ardleigh, near Colchester, at about 17:45 BST on Tuesday. It said four other dogs had already been rescued from the building, which was 75% alight...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
dailypaws.com
What You Need To Know About the 4,000 Beagles Being Rescued From a Virginia Breeding Facility
The Humane Society of the United States announced earlier this month that it's undertaking a massive rescue operation: saving about 4,000 beagles from a Virginia breeding facility. Because there are thousands of dogs, the "historic effort" will take weeks for the Humane Society to complete. A federal judge ordered the...
People
Chicago Mom Loses Both of Her Feet After Boating Accident at Lake Michigan 'Playpen'
A Chicago woman lost both of her feet and will have part of her legs amputated after a boating accident earlier this month. Police were first alerted to an emergency that "two boats collided with people trapped underneath," Officer Ark Pachnik of the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit said in a press conference on Monday.
Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system
An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
A Missouri water park is facing backlash after Black family says they were discriminated against after their party was suddenly canceled due to employees being 'uncomfortable': report
Chris Evans told local news he believes the party was canceled due to the park being "uncomfortable" with a Black teens "having a pool party."
People
88-Year-Old S.C. Woman Dead After Being Attacked by Alligator at Retirement Community
An 88-year-old woman was killed by an alligator in South Carolina on Monday, officials said, while living in a popular senior community. The victim — identified by multiple outlets including The New York Times and USA Today as Nancy A. Becker — was discovered by a pond in Sun City Hilton Head, a gated community for adults 55 and older just north of Savannah, Georgia.
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV
A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
5 Great Danes Believed To Have Killed Their Owner in Northwest Iowa Ditch
A woman whose body was discovered lying in a ditch near Rossie, Iowa, was killed by her 5 Great Danes, local authorities announced Wednesday. Mindy Kiepe, 43, is believed to have been attacked by her pets in a rural part of Clay County on Aug. 15 and was later discovered in the ditch by a man who initially assumed she was involved in a motorcycle accident, reported KTIV-TV.
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
One dead after Fayette County bar fight
A bar fight in Fayette County left one man dead overnight. Uniontown Police say one man was shot and killed following a fight at the VFW on Main Street.
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
