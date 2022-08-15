ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

BBC

Essex firefighters rescue three dogs from kennels blaze

Firefighters rescued three dogs after flames broke out at a kennels. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze in Ardleigh, near Colchester, at about 17:45 BST on Tuesday. It said four other dogs had already been rescued from the building, which was 75% alight...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes

A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system

An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
PERRY COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

88-Year-Old S.C. Woman Dead After Being Attacked by Alligator at Retirement Community

An 88-year-old woman was killed by an alligator in South Carolina on Monday, officials said, while living in a popular senior community. The victim — identified by multiple outlets including The New York Times and USA Today as Nancy A. Becker — was discovered by a pond in Sun City Hilton Head, a gated community for adults 55 and older just north of Savannah, Georgia.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV

A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
People

5 Great Danes Believed To Have Killed Their Owner in Northwest Iowa Ditch

A woman whose body was discovered lying in a ditch near Rossie, Iowa, was killed by her 5 Great Danes, local authorities announced Wednesday. Mindy Kiepe, 43, is believed to have been attacked by her pets in a rural part of Clay County on Aug. 15 and was later discovered in the ditch by a man who initially assumed she was involved in a motorcycle accident, reported KTIV-TV.
ROSSIE, IA
Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
ROANOKE, VA

