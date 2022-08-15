Read full article on original website
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
WGAL
Camp Hill police get a special visitor
CAMP HILL, Pa. — On Tuesday, Camp Hill police had a special visitor. Four-year-old Emerie and her grandmother stopped by the station so Emerie could introduce her stuffed police dog, Chase to an actual police officer. Chase is a police officer on the hit TV show, "Paw Patrol." Officer...
local21news.com
Lancaster County man found safe after search detail
Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
WGAL
Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
WGAL
Little Chiques Bridge to reopen in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Little Chiques Bridge on Cloverfield Road in Lancaster County will reopen on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting will be held for the recently remodeled bridge, which crosses over the Little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy townships. The bridge was originally slated for demolition...
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police
Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
WGAL
Suspect identified in 1988 homicide in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the 1988 homicide of a woman in Berks County. Investigators announced Thursday that DNA tests confirmed Scott Grim killed Anna Kane. Grim was 26 at the time. He died in 2018. Kane was beaten and strangled in...
WGAL
Update: Missing man found safe after search investigation in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Jerry Roach has been found safely. According to emergency dispatch, a search detail is underway for a missing man in Lancaster County. The West Lampeter Township police are searching for 79-year-old Jerry Roach. Police, along with K-9 units, are looking for Roach near...
Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
WGAL
Woman killed in Lebanon County crash
LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
abc27.com
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
WGAL
Berks County cold case homicide solved, investigators say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators in Berks County say they have solved a 1988 homicide. Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County district attorney will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday about the killing of Anna Kane. The 26-year-old was found beaten and strangled to death on...
Harrisburg man pleads guilty to shooting six times at Cumberland County pool
A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted homicide for a shooting that took place at the Camp Hill pool, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez’s conviction stems from the June 2021 shooting at Camp Hill’s Christian Seibert Memorial Park pool,...
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
WGAL
Pigs fall out of truck on I-81
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
abc27.com
Bicyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.
WGAL
Crews to spray for mosquitoes in parts of York County Wednesday night
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County will be spraying for mosquitoes to combat the West Nile Virus Wednesday night. The county's mosquito disease control program along with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will use a sprayer mounted onto a truck in the following areas:. Conewago Township. Dover Township.
