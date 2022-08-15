ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in deadly DUI released from prison a day earlier

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who faces DUI and reckless driving charges after her unregistered BMW collided with another car Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip was released from prison the day before the crash. The driver of the other car was killed in the crash.

Jamara Elisha Williams, 38, was released six months after pleading guilty to a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. She was accused of stealing McDonald’s food from another woman.

A deadly crash in front of Resorts World early Thursday morning closed northbound and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard. (KLAS)

Williams was released on probation on Wednesday, Aug. 10. On Thursday, Williams’ BMW was going 78 mph on the Strip in front of Resorts World, where the speed limit is 30 mph.

Metro police said Williams initially gave a fake name, and she was taken to University Medical Center with injuries from the crash. A passenger in Williams’ car was also hurt in the crash.

The woman who died was identified as 50-year-old Bisheba Gaines.

Williams “admitted to smoking marijuana” at a friend’s house before the crash, according to police. Terms of her probation include prohibitions on drinking alcohol “to excess” and rules against using illegal drugs, but there are no rules against marijuana.

She faces charges (one count each) of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in severe bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in severe bodily harm.

Court records show she was charged in November with robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. She was released on $30,000 bail until she entered a guilty plea, with the restriction of wearing an electronic monitoring device. At the time, she lived in an apartment near Rainbow Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 21

JIM P
2d ago

Assault with a deadly weapon and only 6 months in Jail? Lock up liberal district attorney Steve Wolford his Weak On Crime agenda is responsible for the skyrocketing crime rate.

Reply(2)
12
Frànk Luistro
2d ago

Why release early since she had DUI n had alcohol in her system n yet allowing to be released early ???.Wow.So it's okay to get drunk n have DUI n will be release early Wow!!!!.Never ever heard such thing in my life Who makes that decision????.

Reply
5
doooh
2d ago

and the true victims of this are the 12 innocent people that get yanked in the jury duty

Reply(2)
13
 

