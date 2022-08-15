Read full article on original website
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York
An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash. The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County. Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New...
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Is This Stealing? Newburgh, NY Divided Over Local “Thief”
The Nextdoor app is great place for neighbors to communicate with each other and form a tight-knit community. It's also ground-zero for drama. The comments in Newburgh, NY's section of the app exploded recently over a simple question that revolved around a complicated question: was a woman stealing from her neighbors?
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming one "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police seek help in locating missing homeless man
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing homeless man. Fifty-nine-year-old Louis “Pecan” Stratford was last seen in Poughkeepsie on June 29, 2022. Stratford was reported missing to police by his family after they spent days searching for him.
‘Discarded Cigarette’ to Blame for Milton, NY Landing Pier Fire
A staple in the Milton community for the last 10 years went up in flames earlier this week. There are so many great places across the Hudson Valley to catch a glimpse of the Hudson River, but some are so picturesque that they serve as the background for many photos of life events like weddings, proposals, and special moments.
Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School
Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead. Homicide Investigation in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie cops catch suspect with stolen handgun
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after menacing a person with a handgun in the city and then leading police on a foot pursuit. Stephen McKinnon was arrested after police responded to a menacing complaint at 3:11 p.m. on August 17. The victim told police that a man had threatened him with a handgun on Noxon Street before fleeing the area in a car.
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley
Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest ranger's battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer
BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Alert Center: Clarkstown police say New Hempstead Road reopens in New City as officials execute search warrant
All New Hempstead Road lanes were closed in both directions between Lynhaven Drive and Homestead Lane Wednesday afternoon.
Rockland Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting 2 Women In Valley Cottage
A 34-year-old man has been sentenced for murdering two women at a Hudson Valley home in 2020. Rockland County resident Robert Williams III, of Hillcrest, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her mother, 63-year-old Wanda Castor, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced.
ALERT CENTER: Attempted murder suspect nabbed by county police
Westchester County police say a traffic stop this week led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for attempted murder.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Golf Cart Hits With Car in Hudson Valley, NY
One person is dead and another person injured after the golf cart they were riding in on Route 9 in the Hudson Valley collided with a car. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police based in Columbia County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart on State Route 9 in the town of Kinderhook, New York.
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing clothes from Lake Grove store
Police say the three women stole clothing from Old Navy.
KNOW HIM? ID Sought For Morris County Burglary Suspect
Know him? Police are hoping to identify a suspect wanted for burglary in Morris County. The suspect — pictured above — committed a burglary in Morris Township during the nighttime hours, police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16. Additional details about the incident were not released.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Poughkeepsie police identity victim in deadly shooting
Officials say Darren Villani, 28, was shot to death on Mansion Street, not far from College Hill Park.
