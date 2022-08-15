ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi's Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police seek help in locating missing homeless man

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing homeless man. Fifty-nine-year-old Louis "Pecan" Stratford was last seen in Poughkeepsie on June 29, 2022. Stratford was reported missing to police by his family after they spent days searching for him.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie cops catch suspect with stolen handgun

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after menacing a person with a handgun in the city and then leading police on a foot pursuit. Stephen McKinnon was arrested after police responded to a menacing complaint at 3:11 p.m. on August 17. The victim told police that a man had threatened him with a handgun on Noxon Street before fleeing the area in a car.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer

BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Rockland Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting 2 Women In Valley Cottage

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced for murdering two women at a Hudson Valley home in 2020. Rockland County resident Robert Williams III, of Hillcrest, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her mother, 63-year-old Wanda Castor, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

