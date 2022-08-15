ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 9

Stump Jumper 666
3d ago

and he was also going 10MPH OVER the POSTED speed limit. "professional courtesy"He should be charged with at the MINIMUM Involuntary Vehicular Homicide.

Reply(3)
10
Carl Diggs Sr.
3d ago

if it were a regular driver what would they be charged with sorry but all due respect he's not different other then being a cop. Do the right thing and give his family closer.

Reply
7
Lori Lynn
2d ago

Let's not forget driving over the speed limit and he was on his phone. How convenient that was forgotten.

Reply
6
Related
local21news.com

Hit-and-Run suspect identity sought, police say

Cumberland County, PA — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a man they say hit an occupied parked car and drove off. According to police, it happened around 10:40 PM on August 3, on the 100 block of North Hanover Street. The man in the picture got into...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash

A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Suspect identified in 1988 homicide in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the 1988 homicide of a woman in Berks County. Investigators announced Thursday that DNA tests confirmed Scott Grim killed Anna Kane. Grim was 26 at the time. He died in 2018. Kane was beaten and strangled in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
East Pennsboro Township, PA
East Pennsboro Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in Lebanon County crash

LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to crash in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lebanon County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lebanon County. First responders were dispatched to the crash involving a tractor-trailer in Union Township at 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 17. There is no word yet on how...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man hit by truck while attempting to move dog from roadway

A Harrisburg man who tried to move a dog he had hit was struck by a truck in Mifflin County earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State police said that at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 6 they were called to the scene of a crash. Police said that a 58-year Harrisburg man had struck a dog, and stopped and exited his vehicle on US 522S, and was attempting to move the deceased dog from the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte. The Harrisburg man was airlifted to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and sustained serious injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morris
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager

Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
SUNBURY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police
WGAL

Berks County cold case homicide solved, investigators say

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators in Berks County say they have solved a 1988 homicide. Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County district attorney will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday about the killing of Anna Kane. The 26-year-old was found beaten and strangled to death on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Camp Hill police get a special visitor

CAMP HILL, Pa. — On Tuesday, Camp Hill police had a special visitor. Four-year-old Emerie and her grandmother stopped by the station so Emerie could introduce her stuffed police dog, Chase to an actual police officer. Chase is a police officer on the hit TV show, "Paw Patrol." Officer...
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police

A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy