WWE News: WWE Rivals Clip Looks at Triple H and Mankind’s First Brawl, Sneak Peek Of This Sunday’s DX Biography episode

WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO