WWE News: WWE Rivals Clip Looks at Triple H and Mankind’s First Brawl, Sneak Peek Of This Sunday’s DX Biography episode

Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
FTR Reference Story of CM Punk’s ‘Shoot’ Comments on Hangman Page From AEW Dynamite
– As previously reported, CM Punk made a controversial remark last night on Hangman Page during his promo on AEW Dynamite. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that, “Punk went into business for himself and then moved on,” during the promo with the remarks on Hangman. It appears FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) have since responded to the controversy with their own reactions via Twitter, with Cash Wheeler joking about Punk going “into business for himself.”
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.15.22 – Drew McIntyre Wants to Run It Back with Kevin Owens, Plus More!
-I didn’t catch the first hour or so of RAW as I went mini-golfing with my wife and two boys. That means this show can fill me in on what I missed. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie should be back next week I believe.
WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com. – WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:...
Kevin Nash Praises Last Night’s WWE Raw, Triple H’s ‘Grasp on This Wrestling Game’
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a lot of praise for last night’s edition of Raw in a post on his Twitter earlier today, praising the work by new WWE creative head Triple H, saying he’s got an “incredible grasp on the wrestling game.” You can check out the tweet and comments by Kevin Nash below:
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract
WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22
Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October
New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
Rob Van Dam on Possibly Working With Riddle in WWE
– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam said he’d be interested in working with Riddle in WWE. However, he isn’t getting his hopes up that it will happen. Rob Van Dam said...
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Name for KUSHIDA and MCMG Stable, New Series 4 Micro-Brawlers
– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the Impact World Title No. 1 Contender 6-Man Elimination match will headline tonight’s show. The match features Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido.
Brian Gewirtz Reveals He’s Helped Chris Jericho With His Promos in AEW
– During a recent interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that he’s continued to help Chris Jericho and given him some promo lines since Jericho signed with AEW. Gewirtz stated the following (Fightful):. “I’ve always maintained a great friendship with...
WWE News: Preview For Charlotte Flair’s Broken Skull Sessions, Full Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai NXT Match
– WWE has posted a new preview clip for the latest Broken Skull Sessions featuring Charlotte Flair. You can see the video below, ahead of the episode’s debut tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network:. – WWE posted the full October 9th, 2019 match from NXT featuring Bianca Belair vs....
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 8.18.22
-Last week delivered one of the best episodes of this show since I started reviewing it in 2020. Let’s see if they can do it once again. Also, my latest Retro Review of WCW Road Wild 97 will be up later this evening and tomorrow I will check out the Steve Austin interview with Charlotte Flair. Let’s get to it!
WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis’ Release, Says Vince McMahon Paying Investigation Costs
WWE touched on their investigation into Vince McMahon during today’s earnings call and confirmed that John Laurinaitis has been released. As noted, the company held their financial call and released their Q2 earnings report on Tuesday. Wrestling Inc reports that during the call, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Frank Riddick confirmed reports that Laurinaitis had been released. The former EVP of Talent Relations had been named in the allegations against McMahon in the Wall Street Journal.
Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite
It appears the heat between Hangman Page and CM Punk might be going deeper than originally thought. According to a new report Fightful Select, trouble may be brewing between AEW and CM Punk. Apparently, the backstage issues are related to CM Punk making his alleged “shoot” comments regarding Hangman Page during his promo on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which Fightful is also reporting were not planned for the segment.
Brian Gewirtz Says He Never Saw Vince McMahon Rip Up Scripts
Reports of Vince McMahon ripping up scripts for WWE shows are common, but Brian Gewirtz says he never saw that happen. The former WWE writer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his book There’s Just One Problem: True Tales From the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE and says things were “less dramatic” than reports often suggested in terms of rewriting scripts. You can check out highlights below:
