Read full article on original website
Related
Vernon woman identified in fatal Cotton County wreck
COTTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Devol early Thursday morning. Marysol Espinoza, 22, of Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 1:24 a.m. on August 18 on US-70 in Cotton County, Oklahoma. Espinoza was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang in the […]
Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
okcfox.com
Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident
COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
newschannel6now.com
Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has identified the second victim in a head-on crash that left two people dead and one injured in Clay County on Monday. The second victim was identified as 36-year-old Ashley Michele Altum, of Henrietta. Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde identified the other victim Monday night as 43-year-old Kerry Hodges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
2 People Dead 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clay County (Clay County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Monday near the intersection of FM 174 and Brock Road around 1:15 p.m. The officials stated that a Honda and Jeep collided head-on [..]
newschannel6now.com
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted Thursday three people suspected in the murder of Zachary Wood. Ashley Esselborn, William Bell, Ronnie Lang and Payton Collier were all indicted for the murder. The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown St. with Collier and...
newschannel6now.com
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
Walmart chicken eater arrested again for theft
A man whose last arrest was for allegedly snacking on deli popcorn chicken while shopping at Walmart is back in jail after police said he scaled a tall fence topped with barbed wire to steal metal and tubing.
thechronicle.news
Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical
LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. The officials stated that a truck was travelling southbound on the access road when a car moving southbound on the Central Freeway collided [..]
newschannel6now.com
One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
One killed in motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway
A 22-year-old man was killed following a motorcycle wreck on Midwestern Parkway Saturday night.
kswo.com
FBI searches NW Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
newschannel6now.com
Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hooters in Wichita Falls is hosting a bike and truck show benefitting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness on Sunday, Aug. 21. “Ride in for Kids” is happening from 3-7 p.m. Participants can register their bikes and trucks for a fee of $20 from 1-3 p.m. to be judged in several categories.
bowienewsonline.com
Crossing guard injured when ‘bumped’ by vehicle
Bowie EMS responded to Bowie Intermediate Tuesday morning after a car reportedly struck the crossing guard about 7:30 a.m. While the accident report was not available at presstime, the guard, Clark Bell, received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Nocona General Hospital to be checked on. Police Chief Guy Green said it appeared a driver dropped off a student and was watching them go in and “bumped” into the guard. Superintendent Blake Enlow said Bell was home resting later that morning with nothing broken, just some bumps and bruises. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Two arrested in connection to Sunday’s standoff in Kamay
WCSO deputies said the standoff ended last night after the suspect was tased in the front yard of the residence and taken into custody.
Twitch trend leads to large police response in this Texas town
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in ten minutes.
Comments / 0