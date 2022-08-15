Bowie EMS responded to Bowie Intermediate Tuesday morning after a car reportedly struck the crossing guard about 7:30 a.m. While the accident report was not available at presstime, the guard, Clark Bell, received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Nocona General Hospital to be checked on. Police Chief Guy Green said it appeared a driver dropped off a student and was watching them go in and “bumped” into the guard. Superintendent Blake Enlow said Bell was home resting later that morning with nothing broken, just some bumps and bruises. (News photo by Barbara Green)

BOWIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO