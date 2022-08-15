ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
okcfox.com

Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident

COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Texas DPS identifies second Clay County crash victim

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has identified the second victim in a head-on crash that left two people dead and one injured in Clay County on Monday. The second victim was identified as 36-year-old Ashley Michele Altum, of Henrietta. Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde identified the other victim Monday night as 43-year-old Kerry Hodges.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Clay County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted Thursday three people suspected in the murder of Zachary Wood. Ashley Esselborn, William Bell, Ronnie Lang and Payton Collier were all indicted for the murder. The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown St. with Collier and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Traffic Accident#Clay County Sheriff#Jeep
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
thechronicle.news

Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical

LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newschannel6now.com

One injured in wreck on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

FBI searches NW Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
newschannel6now.com

Hooters to host truck, motorcycle show for autism awareness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hooters in Wichita Falls is hosting a bike and truck show benefitting Wichita Falls Autism Awareness on Sunday, Aug. 21. “Ride in for Kids” is happening from 3-7 p.m. Participants can register their bikes and trucks for a fee of $20 from 1-3 p.m. to be judged in several categories.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Crossing guard injured when ‘bumped’ by vehicle

Bowie EMS responded to Bowie Intermediate Tuesday morning after a car reportedly struck the crossing guard about 7:30 a.m. While the accident report was not available at presstime, the guard, Clark Bell, received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Nocona General Hospital to be checked on. Police Chief Guy Green said it appeared a driver dropped off a student and was watching them go in and “bumped” into the guard. Superintendent Blake Enlow said Bell was home resting later that morning with nothing broken, just some bumps and bruises. (News photo by Barbara Green)
BOWIE, TX
CW33

Twitch trend leads to large police response in this Texas town

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in ten minutes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy