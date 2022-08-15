ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 16

Fuzzy Bumbles
2d ago

I’m sure this fine person of privilege is super super extra super sorry and if given another chance she’ll never accidentally shoot anyone ever again.

Reply(2)
8
 

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man fired at neighbor 3 times over parking, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Remington Burage, 32, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he fired at his neighbor on three separate occasions. It started as a dispute over a parking spot. Burage faces five charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; stalking, use of a dangerous...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, body camera video released

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office released on Thursday, Aug. 18 body camera video of the arrest of Hezekiah Saffold of Milwaukee. Officials say Saffold, who was pulled over for speeding on I-94, assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate what led to shooting of 9-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — A 9-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning near 10th and Chambers streets. Police said the boy arrived at an area hospital and was treated and is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, police said. They are looking for an unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Officials work to ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Freeway shooting: Highway 145 reopens

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down Highway 145 near 76th Street for a report of a shooting from one vehicle into another early Thursday afternoon. It has since reopened. No injuries have been reported. Deputies were on the scene seeking evidence. FOX6 is working to bring you...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened early Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:55 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 83rd and Florist.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

