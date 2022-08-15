Read full article on original website
WISN
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fired at neighbor 3 times over parking, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Remington Burage, 32, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he fired at his neighbor on three separate occasions. It started as a dispute over a parking spot. Burage faces five charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; stalking, use of a dangerous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, K-9 bit him 3 times, sheriff says
RACINE, Wis. - A Milwaukee man pulled over for speeding on I-94 assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle. This all started around...
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 16. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. His condition is serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence related.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot Tuesday night in possible domestic violence dispute at 36th & Locust
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 36th & Locust Streets. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, though his condition is listed as serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officials work to ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
WISN
Milwaukee woman taken into custody, police investigate homicide
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened about 8:46 a.m. Wednesday on 28th Street and McKinley Boulevard. The unidentified man sustained fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. The suspect, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, was arrested in connection to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
CBS 58
Man killed in shooting near 28th and McKinley, Milwaukee woman arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday, Aug. 17. It happened just after 8:45 a.m. near 28th and McKinley Boulevard. Police say the victim is an unidentified adult male. A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested in connection to the shooting. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Freeway shooting: Highway 175 closed near 76th Street: MCSO
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down Appleton Avenue/Highway 175 near 76th Street for a report of a shooting from one vehicle into another. All traffic is being diverted at Fond du Lac Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Deputies are on the scene seeking evidence. FOX6...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man rushed to hospital due to life-threatening stabbing on south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a battery cutting incident that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:59 p.m., near 15th and Grant Streets. The victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. The stabbing incident appears to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
WISN
Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
