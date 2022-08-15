ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV pundit Graeme Souness slammed by Lionesses for calling football a ‘man’s game’

By Andy Robinson
 3 days ago
PUNDIT Graeme Souness was yesterday slammed by England’s Lionesses for calling football a man’s game — before he stood by his comments.

Souness, 69, sparked a sexism row after Chelsea’s feisty 2-2 draw with Spurs.

Pundit Graeme Souness was yesterday slammed by England’s Lionesses for calling football a man’s game — before he stood by his comments Credit: Getty
Beth England, in the Euros-winning squad, said: 'What a disgraceful thing to say after the summer this country’s seen' Credit: Rex

After player clashes and both managers being sent off for an altercation at the final whistle, he said: “It’s a man’s game all of a sudden again.”

He added: “Men at it, blow for blow, and the referee letting them get on with it.”

It triggered fury from female players.

Beth England, in the Euros-winning squad, said: “What a disgraceful thing to say after the summer this country’s seen.”

Eniola Aluko, who played 102 times for England, added: “It’s not OK.”

But ex-Liverpool hardman Souness said he did not regret “a word of it”, adding: “It was men playing men and they got about themselves at times. It was a throwback.”

He later said his remarks were about the two Sunday games he saw and not the sport as a whole.

