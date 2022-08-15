ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Shoots Down Rumor That He'd Rather Retire Than Play for Nets

By All Raptors Staff
 3 days ago

Kevin Durant took to Twitter to shoot down the rumor that he'd rather retire than return to the Brooklyn Nets for next season

Kevin Durant may be unhappy with the Brooklyn Nets, but he says there's no chance he's going to retire from the NBA this season.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant posted on Twitter . "Shit is comical at this point."

The rumor of Durant possibly retiring came from Substack's Marc Stein who reportedly heard from one "well-connected executive" who "insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets."

The 33-year-old Durant has remained steadfast in his desire to be traded this summer and reportedly told Nets owner Joe Tsai he'd only return to the organization if the Nets fired coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, per The Athletic . The issue for Durant is the four years remaining on his contract and his lack of leverage in the situation.

The Nets' asking price for Durant continues to be exorbitant and teams haven't been willing to move their best assets for the superstar forward. It's created a standoff between the Nets, Durant, and opposing teams that seems destined to end with Durant remaining in Brooklyn to start the season.

Comments / 0

 

