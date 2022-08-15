ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man after fatal shooting in southeast Wichita; authorities seek two men

By Eduardo Castillo
Wichita police have identified 49-year-old Dennis Haynes as the victim of a shooting Monday morning in southeast Wichita, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in an email.

Police responded around 7:50 a.m. to a shooting call in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. Inside a home, officers found Haynes with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died, Ditch said.

Haynes and several other people were inside a home when two men entered the home and shot him, Ditch said in an earlier news release.

The two men then left on foot. Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting, Ditch added.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .

