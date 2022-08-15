ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Tribune

Savannah State University Announces Selection of New Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Savannah State University (SSU) has named Yolanda W. Page, Ph.D., the new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective September 6. In this role, Page will serve as the chief academic officer for the university and will provide academic leadership, guidance, and resources between the academic and other units on campus to create an integrated student experience. As a strategic leader, Page will guide the academic direction of the university and foster a cohesive leadership team across all academic and administrative support units that reflect the university’s mission as an integral part of its overall intellectual commitment to teaching excellence and research. “Having been a student, faculty member and administrator at an HBCU, Dr. Page brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and perspective to Savannah State University,” said President Kimberly Ballard Washington. “After a nationwide search, we are proud to welcome her to the University by the Sea. She has decades of experience working closely with faculty to improve student outcomes, and we look forward to her leadership in academic affairs as we continue to build upon the rich history and promising future of this institution.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah employment agency hosts job fair

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Signature Contingent Management office started a new series of hiring events on Wednesday. SCM, a staffing agency, is hosting the job fair to fill over 150 full-time industrial, janitorial and clerical positions. Recruitment specialist Tony Sutton said that by partnering with corporations and big...
SAVANNAH, GA
AdWeek

WTOC in Savannah to Add 1 Hour of Local News in the Afternoon

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Savannah, Ga., CBS affiliate WTOC is adding an hour of local news to its daily schedule. Beginning Monday, the station will debut...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannah.com

A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah

Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Smash and Dash: Savannah Smithereens Brings Rage Room to Town

Rage rooms have been cropping up around the U.S. for the last few years, and very soon Savannah will have one of her own. Savannah Smithereens is a local smash room company that has gained attention in the last year or so with their pop-up events. The pop-ups were a hit and shortly thereafter people began inquiring about a brick and mortar site.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.
wtoc.com

Water lantern festival coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have the chance to light the water with beautifully decorated lanterns because one Water Lantern company is bring their festival to Savannah!. Dylan Gallup is the coordinator for the Water Lantern Festival and joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about the big event.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
valdostatoday.com

New Civil Rights Trail historical marker dedication

SAVANNAH – The Georgia Historical Society will dedicate a new Civil Rights Trail historical marker to honor the Savannah Beach wade-ins. The Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, will dedicate a new Civil Rights Trail historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s. The dedication will take place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Walter Parker Pier and Pavilion on Tybee Island.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Area Transit considering route changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill councilmember donates salary to senior center

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices sky high it seems like many are trying to save every penny. But one Richmond Hill leader is doing the opposite and giving back to those who helped raise him. For Richmond Hill Councilmember Robbie Ward, coming to the city’s senior center is...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County School District purchases land for new high school

The Hampton County School District has leaped one major hurdle in its plan to build a new high school - the purchase of land to build it on. Following last week's announcement that $52 million had been procured from various funding sources, HCSD Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox announced this week that, during its Aug. 9 meeting, the Board of Trustees authorized the purchase of 62 acres of land, which is located across from the Hampton radio station on U.S. Highway 601, from local resident Varn Cummings to build the new high school. The property will be purchased for $400,000, a cost that will be funded by a capital outlay bond.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
