Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant responds after getting called out on ‘Hard Knocks’

Kevin Durant was the victim of an unexpected callout on Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” and it did not go unnoticed. Tuesday’s episode put the spotlight on John Brown, a bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe. Two of his sons, Equanimeous and Amon-Ra, play wide receiver in the NFL, with Amon-Ra emerging as a key player for the featured Detroit Lions.
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Kevin Durant

Earlier this year, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. During a meeting this summer, the 33-year-old All-Star reportedly reiterated this request with an ultimatum — let him go or fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. Rumors regarding a possible...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

NBA insider: Kevin Durant may be creating chaos to force the Nets to settle

Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets and rumors are he’s determined to get himself traded even if it means burning some serious bridges. Kevin Durant sent the NBA offseason ablaze with his trade request on TK and after watching the possible trade partners winnow themselves down, decided to throw some gasoline on the first. Earlier this month it was reported that in a meeting with owner Joe Tsai, Durant asked for coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks to be fired if the Nets planned on keeping him.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Latest Kevin Durant report suggests trade to Celtics isn't close

The Boston Celtics begin their regular season two months from now on Oct. 18. Will Kevin Durant be on their roster?. We've heard consistent chatter about the possibility of Durant coming to Boston since a late-July report that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in return for KD. The Nets reportedly rejected that offer, seeking Brown and Marcus Smart in any deal for their superstar forward.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant

Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Another report Pelicans unwilling to put Ingram in trade for Durant

It’s the math: 24 for 34. It’s the core reason the New Orleans Pelicans are not jumping into the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, despite having a combination of picks and players that would interest Brooklyn. Durant is 34, and while he is an MVP-level player with a higher ceiling, Brandon Ingram is 24 (he turns 25 in a couple of weeks). The Pelicans will stick with their young core. Christian Clarke of the New Orleans Times-Picayune wrote about the Pelicans not putting all their chips in with the Nets to make a deal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate About Who Would Win In A 3-On-3 Matchup Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green: "MJ's Team Would Beat Them 21-1.”

During different eras in the NBA, different sets of players dominated the NBA with their skills. During the 1980s and the 1990s, it was Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. The three players were responsible for reviving the popularity of the NBA. In fact, they even played a crucial...
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers

As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

3 Stars The Knicks Could Actually Acquire In Short-Term

The New York Knicks were able to fill their biggest hole coming into the NBA offseason, signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. They also upgraded the center position, signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the LA Clippers. New York is in a position to potentially become players...
TMZ.com

Deion Sanders Gifted Fake Toes For Birthday, 'Y'all Got Jokes'

Deion Sanders is feeling "complete" on his 55th birthday ... 'cause the NFL legend hilariously got hooked up with some new fake toes to replace the appendages he had amputated this year!!. The Jackson State football HC got the gag gift from his pal, Sam, on Monday ... and shared...
JACKSON, MS
TMZ.com

Ben Simmons Heckled At Candy Store, 'Don't Play With Me'

Here's proof Ben Simmons is an All-Star when it comes to handling hecklers -- keeping his cool and sternly telling a troll "don't play with me" after annoyingly being called Russell Westbrook while shopping. The Brooklyn Nets guard was minding his business in the IT'SUGAR candy store, when a random...
