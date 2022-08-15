Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Nuggets Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Trade value can be a difficult thing to gauge in the NBA. It’s a moving target; as soon as you think you know what a player will fetch, the market shifts. Sometimes, another trade leads to a fluctuation in the market. Other times, a player depreciates his own value, either with an injury or a trade demand.
Kevin Durant responds after getting called out on ‘Hard Knocks’
Kevin Durant was the victim of an unexpected callout on Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” and it did not go unnoticed. Tuesday’s episode put the spotlight on John Brown, a bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe. Two of his sons, Equanimeous and Amon-Ra, play wide receiver in the NFL, with Amon-Ra emerging as a key player for the featured Detroit Lions.
1 Team Emerges As Frontrunner For Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to make the most of the Kevin Durant trade request. They are hoping to land a historic package in return for the NBA superstar, but teams haven’t been willing to part with that kind of package, at least not yet. The Nets have sent...
TMZ.com
LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97.1 Mil. Deal W/ Lakers, Paves Way To Team Up W/ Bronny
LeBron and Bronny James are one step closer to being teammates in the NBA -- the King just inked a 2-year, $97.1 million deal to stay with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season ... which will make him a free agent when his son becomes eligible for the draft. The...
Kevin Durant trade live updates: Phoenix Suns in Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation
The Kevin Durant trade sage continues and the Phoenix Suns continue to be linked to the Brooklyn Nets star in NBA trade speculation and rumors. Could Durant really end up with Phoenix, a team that has been reported as a preferred destination for the NBA superstar in a trade? ...
Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Kevin Durant
Earlier this year, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. During a meeting this summer, the 33-year-old All-Star reportedly reiterated this request with an ultimatum — let him go or fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. Rumors regarding a possible...
LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story
On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. This past season, Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
NBA insider: Kevin Durant may be creating chaos to force the Nets to settle
Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets and rumors are he’s determined to get himself traded even if it means burning some serious bridges. Kevin Durant sent the NBA offseason ablaze with his trade request on TK and after watching the possible trade partners winnow themselves down, decided to throw some gasoline on the first. Earlier this month it was reported that in a meeting with owner Joe Tsai, Durant asked for coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks to be fired if the Nets planned on keeping him.
NBC Sports
Latest Kevin Durant report suggests trade to Celtics isn't close
The Boston Celtics begin their regular season two months from now on Oct. 18. Will Kevin Durant be on their roster?. We've heard consistent chatter about the possibility of Durant coming to Boston since a late-July report that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in return for KD. The Nets reportedly rejected that offer, seeking Brown and Marcus Smart in any deal for their superstar forward.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant
Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
NBC Sports
Another report Pelicans unwilling to put Ingram in trade for Durant
It’s the math: 24 for 34. It’s the core reason the New Orleans Pelicans are not jumping into the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, despite having a combination of picks and players that would interest Brooklyn. Durant is 34, and while he is an MVP-level player with a higher ceiling, Brandon Ingram is 24 (he turns 25 in a couple of weeks). The Pelicans will stick with their young core. Christian Clarke of the New Orleans Times-Picayune wrote about the Pelicans not putting all their chips in with the Nets to make a deal.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate About Who Would Win In A 3-On-3 Matchup Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green: "MJ's Team Would Beat Them 21-1.”
During different eras in the NBA, different sets of players dominated the NBA with their skills. During the 1980s and the 1990s, it was Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. The three players were responsible for reviving the popularity of the NBA. In fact, they even played a crucial...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers
As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
Nets' national broadcasts cut in half in apparent hedge against Durant trade
The league’s schedule-makers and broadcast partners seem to be hedging against the possibility of Durant being gone from the Nets by the time the regular season tips off on Oct. 18.
3 Stars The Knicks Could Actually Acquire In Short-Term
The New York Knicks were able to fill their biggest hole coming into the NBA offseason, signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. They also upgraded the center position, signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the LA Clippers. New York is in a position to potentially become players...
TMZ.com
Deion Sanders Gifted Fake Toes For Birthday, 'Y'all Got Jokes'
Deion Sanders is feeling "complete" on his 55th birthday ... 'cause the NFL legend hilariously got hooked up with some new fake toes to replace the appendages he had amputated this year!!. The Jackson State football HC got the gag gift from his pal, Sam, on Monday ... and shared...
TMZ.com
Ben Simmons Heckled At Candy Store, 'Don't Play With Me'
Here's proof Ben Simmons is an All-Star when it comes to handling hecklers -- keeping his cool and sternly telling a troll "don't play with me" after annoyingly being called Russell Westbrook while shopping. The Brooklyn Nets guard was minding his business in the IT'SUGAR candy store, when a random...
