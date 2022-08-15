Read full article on original website
Agencies Seeking CIO, Section Chief, Infrastructure Architect
Departments of state government are recruiting for several high-level roles, including a chief information officer, an IT section...
State, Local Tech Leaders to Gather for Digital Government Summit
California technology leaders will headline next week’s live, in-person Bay Area Digital Government Summit, an annual event for technologists and tech leaders in the public sector. The event is presented by Government Technology, sister publication to Industry Insider — California. The event will feature forums led by government...
Developing Opportunities: IT, Telecom Upgrades, Building Renovation
The country's largest four-year public university system has funding for a plethora of technology and modernization-related projects in...
University of Miami’s STEMSEL for Digital Mental Health Services
Much focus has been put on the mental health of students since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, with various ed-tech companies and nonprofits committing resources to address the issue. The crisis has elevated to such a level that the White House last month announced a slew of investments to tackle it. Observing a worrying trajectory of student mental health, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Media and Innovation Lab (MIL) has responded with a pilot program to provide four Florida schools with digital mental health resources and social-emotional curriculum.
SANS Brings Cyber Reskilling, Upskilling to Maryland
The SANS Institute is renewing and expanding a free cybersecurity training for Maryland residents, in a collaboration with the state. The cybersecurity training school’s Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland program aims to help students from other careers transition into well-paying cybersecurity jobs and to recruit from demographics underrepresented in cyber.
Ohio Students Learn Web Development in WEB CORPS Program
(TNS) — Several Lorain County high school students had the opportunity this summer to learn web development, project management and employability skills, according to a news release. The youth were involved in Student WEB CORPS — a signature program of TECH CORPS, a national nonprofit committed to ensuring all...
Anne Arundel Schools Put AI-Powered Stop-Arm Cameras on Buses
Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland will use technology offered by the school bus safety program BusPatrol to discourage dangerous driving around bus stops as part of a partnership between the district, the Anne Arundel County Police Department and BusPatrol, a recent announcement said. According to a news release,...
Why One Couple Is Making Interactive Maps of Small Towns
(TNS) — Reading a map, understanding its topography, and using it to find a destination were once a necessity for world explorers and families looking for a campground in the mountains. No one ever fully learned to refold a map and today, with a host of navigational devices and...
