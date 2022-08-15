Read full article on original website
Related
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Facebook may finally be adding this vital security tool to Messenger
Meta has announced it is soon adding end-to-end encryption by default to its Facebook Messenger platform, with tests “between some people” already taking place. End-to-end encrypted messages can currently be enabled individually for each chat, however the company is set to roll this out on a wider scale.
How to unblock someone on Facebook
IF you've blocked someone and you're regretting it, it's easy enough to reverse. Maybe you've forgiven that annoying friend, awkward ex or one-time troll – and now it's time to let them back into your life. How to unblock someone on Facebook. If you have already blocked someone on...
Facebook Messenger app testing end-to-end encryption backups and more
Facebook or rather Meta has this week announced it has been testing Messenger app end-to-end encryption backups, secure storage, automatic end-to-end encrypted chat threads as well as expanding other features. It seems to have taken quite some time for Facebook to implement such a needed security feature on their messaging application, considering it was first released back in 2008.
komando.com
Data-hungry apps: These are the worst for your privacy
Big Tech is always after your data, and that’s especially bad when it affects national security. TikTok has been accused of spying and sending U.S. data to China. Tap or click here to keep your info safe. Facebook, Instagram, PayPal, YouTube, eBay, Google, and TikTok. These are some of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
komando.com
How to take a break from Facebook
You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail
Have you ever just been on Facebook or Instagram and seen an advertisement that is eerily relevant to you? If so, you may be concerned about your digital footprint: What information are you giving away? Who is watching it? What do apps, organizations and even governments know about you? If you're an avid social media user and/or dealing with sensitive issues in your personal life, you may be worried about how you could be tracked online and how your activity may be used against you. In this article, I will list a few ways in which you can avoid leaving a digital trail — but first, it's important to understand how a digital trail is created in the first place. Here's how it happens:
How to Erase Personal Data From a Car: Avoid Identity Theft, Protect Your Privacy
Like a smartphone or computer, modern cars store your private information. Here are some tips to erase this personal data to keep it from the prying eyes of others. The post How to Erase Personal Data From a Car: Avoid Identity Theft, Protect Your Privacy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
Comments / 0