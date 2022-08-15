ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
technewstoday.com

How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?

Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
The US Sun

How to unblock someone on Facebook

IF you've blocked someone and you're regretting it, it's easy enough to reverse. Maybe you've forgiven that annoying friend, awkward ex or one-time troll – and now it's time to let them back into your life. How to unblock someone on Facebook. If you have already blocked someone on...
GeekyGadgets

Facebook Messenger app testing end-to-end encryption backups and more

Facebook or rather Meta has this week announced it has been testing Messenger app end-to-end encryption backups, secure storage, automatic end-to-end encrypted chat threads as well as expanding other features. It seems to have taken quite some time for Facebook to implement such a needed security feature on their messaging application, considering it was first released back in 2008.
komando.com

Data-hungry apps: These are the worst for your privacy

Big Tech is always after your data, and that’s especially bad when it affects national security. TikTok has been accused of spying and sending U.S. data to China. Tap or click here to keep your info safe. Facebook, Instagram, PayPal, YouTube, eBay, Google, and TikTok. These are some of...
komando.com

How to take a break from Facebook

You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
Entrepreneur

Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail

Have you ever just been on Facebook or Instagram and seen an advertisement that is eerily relevant to you? If so, you may be concerned about your digital footprint: What information are you giving away? Who is watching it? What do apps, organizations and even governments know about you? If you're an avid social media user and/or dealing with sensitive issues in your personal life, you may be worried about how you could be tracked online and how your activity may be used against you. In this article, I will list a few ways in which you can avoid leaving a digital trail — but first, it's important to understand how a digital trail is created in the first place. Here's how it happens:
