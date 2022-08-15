ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

wfxb.com

Beagles, Hounds Available for Adoption at Horry County Animal Care Center

Calling all animal lovers, if you’re ready to add four more paws to your family this could be your chance. Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation last week are up for adoption at the Horry County Animal Care Center! HCACC says there are approximately 40 available animals at the care center and the Tamroc Kennels. Each pup has received general veterinary care, cleaning and grooming, dental care, are up to date on their vaccinations and has been spayed, neutered and microchipped. Those interested in adopting a furever friend can contact the center for more information or stop by!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County Animal Care Center still at capacity a week after 130 intakes

CONWAY — A week after two investigations brought more than 130 animals into the Horry County Animal Care Center, the shelter remains at capacity and in need of adopters. Two investigations on Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 led to more than 130 animals being brought to the Horry County Animal Care Center within five days. This caused the shelter to have to rent additional space for 31 of its adoptable animals because it had exceeded its capacity at 270 animals.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived

All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Considering buying an over-the-counter hearing aid? North Myrtle Beach audiologist suggests a visit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hearing aids can be bought over-the-counter starting in the fall, but consumers will still pay a hefty price, according to one North Myrtle Beach expert. Tommi Stanley, an audiologist at Grand Strand Hearing, admits the price for over-the-counter hearing aids will be cheaper than buying it from a medical […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

$30 million given to Myrtle Beach to help drain storm water

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the State of South Carolina to pay for a deepwater ocean fallout project on 24th Avenue North, according to the city's Facebook post on Thursday. The project includes the installation of 84 inch pipes to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Postal carrier in Loris earns prestigious award for driving 1 million miles

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — When we're expecting a special letter or package, we're always anxious to see the postal carrier drive by. But did you ever stop to think about how much they drive during their days of service? For one Loris postal carrier, it's been a heck of a lot. A million miles on the road.
LORIS, SC

