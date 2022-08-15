Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
Beagles, Hounds Available for Adoption at Horry County Animal Care Center
Calling all animal lovers, if you’re ready to add four more paws to your family this could be your chance. Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation last week are up for adoption at the Horry County Animal Care Center! HCACC says there are approximately 40 available animals at the care center and the Tamroc Kennels. Each pup has received general veterinary care, cleaning and grooming, dental care, are up to date on their vaccinations and has been spayed, neutered and microchipped. Those interested in adopting a furever friend can contact the center for more information or stop by!
The Post and Courier
Horry County Animal Care Center still at capacity a week after 130 intakes
CONWAY — A week after two investigations brought more than 130 animals into the Horry County Animal Care Center, the shelter remains at capacity and in need of adopters. Two investigations on Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 led to more than 130 animals being brought to the Horry County Animal Care Center within five days. This caused the shelter to have to rent additional space for 31 of its adoptable animals because it had exceeded its capacity at 270 animals.
WMBF
Meals on Wheels of Horry County opens new location while looking for permanent home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County has a temporary new home in the Conway area. The new location at Highway 501 and Singleton Road is triple the size of their old location off Postal Way. The nonprofit doesn’t just serve those along the Grand Strand...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived
All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
Considering buying an over-the-counter hearing aid? North Myrtle Beach audiologist suggests a visit
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hearing aids can be bought over-the-counter starting in the fall, but consumers will still pay a hefty price, according to one North Myrtle Beach expert. Tommi Stanley, an audiologist at Grand Strand Hearing, admits the price for over-the-counter hearing aids will be cheaper than buying it from a medical […]
wfxb.com
California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a witness reported inappropriate, sometimes violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. The report gathered by the Horry...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
wpde.com
$30 million given to Myrtle Beach to help drain storm water
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the State of South Carolina to pay for a deepwater ocean fallout project on 24th Avenue North, according to the city's Facebook post on Thursday. The project includes the installation of 84 inch pipes to...
WMBF
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found safe, Horry County PD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing and “at risk,” has been found safe, Horry County police say. Elizabeth “Betty” Harvath, 76, was reported as last seen leaving her home in Little River around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 people bitten by sharks at a South Carolina beach on the same day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two people were bitten by sharks off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on the same day, according to police. The Myrtle Beach Police Department told WPDE that two people were bitten by sharks on Monday within blocks of each other. According to WSOC,...
2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
Missing Little River woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Little River woman with Alzheimer’s was found safe, according to police. The woman has been reunited with her family. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
WMBF
Horry County Collision voted best body shop in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Horry County Collision has been servicing the Conway area for over 17 years. Come along with us to learn about the services they offer, what makes them special, and what makes them best of the Grand Strand. Grand Strand Today airs...
wpde.com
Postal carrier in Loris earns prestigious award for driving 1 million miles
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — When we're expecting a special letter or package, we're always anxious to see the postal carrier drive by. But did you ever stop to think about how much they drive during their days of service? For one Loris postal carrier, it's been a heck of a lot. A million miles on the road.
wpde.com
Public backlash led to Florence Co. Council rescinding vote to place monument at museum
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Council members rescinded a vote Thursday to place a monument honoring a Confederate era leader at the Florence County Museum in downtown Florence. The vote to not place it on public property followed public backlash, including a statement from the Florence Branch...
SC mom upset after kids put on wrong bus after school, found wandering neighborhood
Editor’s note: A quote that was obtained for a previous story has been removed from this story. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The first couple days of school can come with some hiccups, which was the case for one Horry County parent who saw her kids wandering around the neighborhood alone on her home camera […]
wpde.com
'Glory of God:' Conway man crushed by house celebrates recovery with 'victory lap'
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's an amazing story of recovery. A Conway man is healing after being crushed by a house. On Wednesday, Charles "Ashley" Hardee returned to the hospital to thank the doctors who helped during his month-long stay, except this time, he entered the hospital on foot.
wpde.com
Back-to-back murders in Florence County community not linked, sheriff confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two murders just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the greater Timmonsville area are not linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The first incident happened Tuesday evening on Riverbend Road just outside...
