Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
valdostatoday.com
School shooting rumor circulating in region did not originate from this area
VALDOSTA, GA- Local schools, including Lowndes County Schools, want to assure parents and students that a social media post circulating in regards to a threatened shooting did not originate from this area. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Lowndes County Schools is aware of a social media post circulating regarding a school...
valdostacity.com
Gary Turner Wins APWA Award
Every year the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recognizes a Public Works employee from across the state by awarding the APWA Chapter Employee of the Year Award to an employee with outstanding achievements. This year, the APWA Awards Banquet was held on August 10, 2022, at Jekyll Island. Gary Turner, Groundskeeper II for the Right-of-Way Maintenance Division of the City of Valdosta was selected as the recipient. The Right-of-Way Maintenance Division falls under the Public Works Department. This division is primarily responsible for repairs, general ground maintenance, and landscaping of the Downtown Main Street area, including mowing grass, weed control, pressure washing, and litter control. Seasonal activities include changing decorative banners to installing Christmas Décor, shrubs, flowers, and mulch.
WALB 10
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement were investigating a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state. “Investigators found no evidence that showed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valdostatoday.com
Nashville Chief of Police retires
NASHVILLE – After 24 years of law enforcement, Nashville Police Department’s Chief Charles “Chuck” Edwards has announced his retirement. This will be my last official press release, as with a very heavy heart, after 20 years of military police duty, and 24 years of civilian law enforcement (and a combined 14 years as Chief of Police), I am retiring. I am submitting the following for print if you would be so kind to do so:
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta On-Demand receives Transportation Project of the Year
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s On-Demand Transit system receives the Transportation Project of the Year award. The City of Valdosta has fully embraced technology and innovation through its partnership with Via to provide the City of Valdosta’s first transit system for over a year. During the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association Awards Ceremony, the Valdosta On-Demand Transit system received the Small Cities and Rural Communities Project of the year award for Transportation Project of the Year.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Lakeland’s Hauser New Miller-Lakeland Library Branch Manager
LAKELAND, Georgia — Marie Hauser is the Miller-Lakeland Library Branch Manager, who started at our local library on July 5th. Marie mentions working for South Georgia Regional Library (SGRL) for several years in different capacities. Get the full story in the Lanier County News August 18th edition!
wfxl.com
Local schools react to circulating social media threats
----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
A year in, Valdosta On-Demand seeing great success
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After a year in business, Valdosta On-Demand has been helpful and convenient to many in the Azalea City. Valdosta On-Demand is the city’s first-ever transit system. City officials said it has already been a great success. A success that has led to extended hours and an expanded fleet.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta proposes small property tax increase
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People in Valdosta are getting a chance to voice their concerns about a property tax increase that’s likely to happen next year. A millage rate is the tax rate used to determine local property taxes. And instead of using the rollback rate from previous years, the City of Valdosta is proposing a rate of 7.796 mills from last year.
wfxl.com
Thomas County Public Works to replace pipes in area starting next week
Thomas County Public Works crews are working to replace pipes in the area. "Monday morning, August 22nd, plans are to close Airline Road between SR 188 and Daniels Road," says Thomas County Public Works in a Facebook post. If the weather allows for work, detour routes will be State Route...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Lakeland Mayor Trying to Change Council Meeting Days and Time
LAKELAND, Georgia – Last week’s Tuesday August 9th Lakeland City Council meeting seemed ordinary, except for a mayor request just before the Lakeland City Council meeting went into Executive Session and immediately following that same session. Once out of Executive Session, citizens learned that City Attorney Tim Tanner is leaving his position as Lakeland City Attorney. In his place, Major Bill Darsey has again tendered the name of Tommy Coleman, an attorney whose office is in Albany, Georgia for the position.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Authorities in Colquitt County searching for stolen Polaris
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo to its Facebook page for a stolen Polaris Ranger. According to the CCSO, the Polaris was stolen from the Bass Road area near Hartsfield Ga. The Polaris was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with any information should contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's...
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
wfxl.com
Irwin County Schools announce Sole Finalist for new Superintendent
Irwin County Schools has announced Kerry Billingsley as the Sole Finalist for new Superintendent. Billingsley is married to Cornelia Billingsley and together they have three sons: Kerry Jr., Tristan, and Jalen. According to the school system he has been working in the Irwin County School System for the past 16...
valdostatoday.com
Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
wfxl.com
Berrien County man facing over 50 charges in connection to forest fires
A Berrien County man is in police custody after setting over a dozen fires and endangering human life. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, 37-year-old Christopher Michael Brown, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers.
wfxl.com
Three in custody following pursuit in Douglas
Three individuals have been taken into police custody after leading authorities on a pursuit. Preliminary findings from Georgia State Patrol Post 36 Douglas reveal that a trooper attempted to stop a Ford passenger car on State Route 158 in Coffee County for speeding. According to GSP, the vehicle was going...
valdostatoday.com
Lanier County shooting arrest update
LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
douglasnow.com
Officers arrest three suspects wanted in DPD's RICO case
The three wanted suspects involved in the Douglas Police Department’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation, Ricky James Smith, Zacheyus Venisee, and Chance Kyrell Mack have all been arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail. DouglasNow also obtained copies of the warrants in the case, which include additional information regarding the charges.
Comments / 0