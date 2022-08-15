Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
District 11-3A Division I preview: Lorena, McGregor, Cameron Yoe, Troy
With Lorena coming off its first state championship in 34 years, District 11-3A Division I would have been tough enough if the teams had simply stood pat. But the addition of Class 3A Division II state champion Franklin has turned the district into a monster. “We could have made the...
WacoTrib.com
Football 2022: Abbott Panthers
District 12-1A Div. I preview: Abbott, Aquilla, Coolidge, Penelope, Gholson. District 12-1A Div. I preview: Familiar six-man rivalries abound in this district that stayed intact, including Abbott and Aquilla, plus Coolidge (3 rounds deep last year), Penelope and Gholson.
WacoTrib.com
District 7-2A Division I preview: Axtell, Itasca
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. After four successful seasons at Italy, Craig Horn took over an Axtell program that’s won just four games in the last three years. It was a surprising move to some, but the Longhorns aren’t bereft of talent and are looking to get...
WacoTrib.com
Live it up, champs: Midway girls enjoy lively welcome-home party
One of the questions they always ask you whenever you win a championship: How are you going to celebrate?. In the case of Midway’s Little League World Series championship team, they didn’t need to hire a party planner. The party waited for them. A crowd of around 200...
WacoTrib.com
District 13-3A Division II preview: Clifton
High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. With state champion Franklin moving up to Class 3A Division I, a whole new world of possibilities has opened for its old district rivals. The District 13-3A Division II championship is there for the taking now that the Lions have departed. Rogers and...
Mart, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mart. The Bosqueville High School football team will have a game with Mart High School on August 18, 2022, 15:45:00. The Bosqueville High School football team will have a game with Mart High School on August 18, 2022, 16:45:00.
WacoTrib.com
District 14-1A Div. I preview: Jonesboro, Evant
As if the Jonesboro Eagles weren’t tired enough of running into May in the playoffs, they get to see the Tigers even earlier in the season now. Jonesboro boasts one of the most tradition-rich six-man programs in Central Texas, but lately few six-man teams in the state can match the run of May, which will be looking for its third consecutive trip to the state championship game in 2022.
WacoTrib.com
District 11-5A Div. II preview: Belton, University
Better to be a big fish in a pond than a small fish in a lake, right?. The Belton Tigers dropped to 5A from 6A after making the playoffs just once in the last three years while the Pflugerville Panthers drop from 5A Division I to Division II after struggling against the likes of Cedar Park, Weiss, Georgetown and Manor.
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
A Killeen, Texas Entrepreneur Is Launching a Local Podcast
I could not be more proud of this Killeen, Texas native, s. Shaniqua Thomas is most definitely a self-made boss here in Killeen, Texas. There’s just no other way to describe this young lady, and I couldn't be more proud of her. Shaniqua is the owner and operator of...
WacoTrib.com
Providence Foundation blesses Tom Salome legacy plaque
The Providence Foundation on Aug. 1 celebrated the contributions of the late Tom Salome with the blessing of a legacy plaque inside the Ascension Providence hospital lobby. Salome had a long history of dedicating his time, talents and treasure to Ascension Providence and the Providence Foundation. Thomas G. Salome Jr....
WacoTrib.com
Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard
More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door. Johnny Joe Ramos will start the...
Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS
AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
1 Person Dead In Fatal Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
Official authorities of Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that took place on the southbound I-35 on Sunday early in the morning. Officers state that they responded at around 2 AM. to reports [..]
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas — One of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders was arrested in Waco earlier this month, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hunter is described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities. In 1997, he was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl, DPS said. He was given two 15-year sentences for this crime, but was released in 2012.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
WacoTrib.com
Community welcomes Waco ISD students on first day of classes
Tuesday marked the first day of school for Waco Independent School District, and many community members gathered at schools to give students a welcome back. The district is undergoing numerous changes this year, from leadership to construction. Waco High School’s new principal, Sterlin McGruder, said he had a positive experience...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 5 min ago.
