As if the Jonesboro Eagles weren’t tired enough of running into May in the playoffs, they get to see the Tigers even earlier in the season now. Jonesboro boasts one of the most tradition-rich six-man programs in Central Texas, but lately few six-man teams in the state can match the run of May, which will be looking for its third consecutive trip to the state championship game in 2022.

JONESBORO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO