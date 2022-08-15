ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

District 11-3A Division I preview: Lorena, McGregor, Cameron Yoe, Troy

With Lorena coming off its first state championship in 34 years, District 11-3A Division I would have been tough enough if the teams had simply stood pat. But the addition of Class 3A Division II state champion Franklin has turned the district into a monster. “We could have made the...
LORENA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Football 2022: Abbott Panthers

District 12-1A Div. I preview: Abbott, Aquilla, Coolidge, Penelope, Gholson. District 12-1A Div. I preview: Familiar six-man rivalries abound in this district that stayed intact, including Abbott and Aquilla, plus Coolidge (3 rounds deep last year), Penelope and Gholson.
ABBOTT, TX
WacoTrib.com

District 7-2A Division I preview: Axtell, Itasca

High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. After four successful seasons at Italy, Craig Horn took over an Axtell program that’s won just four games in the last three years. It was a surprising move to some, but the Longhorns aren’t bereft of talent and are looking to get...
AXTELL, TX
WacoTrib.com

Live it up, champs: Midway girls enjoy lively welcome-home party

One of the questions they always ask you whenever you win a championship: How are you going to celebrate?. In the case of Midway’s Little League World Series championship team, they didn’t need to hire a party planner. The party waited for them. A crowd of around 200...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

District 13-3A Division II preview: Clifton

High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. With state champion Franklin moving up to Class 3A Division I, a whole new world of possibilities has opened for its old district rivals. The District 13-3A Division II championship is there for the taking now that the Lions have departed. Rogers and...
CLIFTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

District 14-1A Div. I preview: Jonesboro, Evant

As if the Jonesboro Eagles weren’t tired enough of running into May in the playoffs, they get to see the Tigers even earlier in the season now. Jonesboro boasts one of the most tradition-rich six-man programs in Central Texas, but lately few six-man teams in the state can match the run of May, which will be looking for its third consecutive trip to the state championship game in 2022.
JONESBORO, TX
WacoTrib.com

District 11-5A Div. II preview: Belton, University

Better to be a big fish in a pond than a small fish in a lake, right?. The Belton Tigers dropped to 5A from 6A after making the playoffs just once in the last three years while the Pflugerville Panthers drop from 5A Division I to Division II after struggling against the likes of Cedar Park, Weiss, Georgetown and Manor.
BELTON, TX
US105

A Killeen, Texas Entrepreneur Is Launching a Local Podcast

I could not be more proud of this Killeen, Texas native, s. Shaniqua Thomas is most definitely a self-made boss here in Killeen, Texas. There’s just no other way to describe this young lady, and I couldn't be more proud of her. Shaniqua is the owner and operator of...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Providence Foundation blesses Tom Salome legacy plaque

The Providence Foundation on Aug. 1 celebrated the contributions of the late Tom Salome with the blessing of a legacy plaque inside the Ascension Providence hospital lobby. Salome had a long history of dedicating his time, talents and treasure to Ascension Providence and the Providence Foundation. Thomas G. Salome Jr....
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard

More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door. Johnny Joe Ramos will start the...
WACO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
Kiss 103.1 FM

10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas

Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
KCEN

DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas — One of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders was arrested in Waco earlier this month, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hunter is described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities. In 1997, he was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl, DPS said. He was given two 15-year sentences for this crime, but was released in 2012.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Community welcomes Waco ISD students on first day of classes

Tuesday marked the first day of school for Waco Independent School District, and many community members gathered at schools to give students a welcome back. The district is undergoing numerous changes this year, from leadership to construction. Waco High School’s new principal, Sterlin McGruder, said he had a positive experience...
WACO, TX

