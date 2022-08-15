ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

5 On Your Side

St. Louis County to expand family planning services

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is set to join The Right Time initiative to expand reproductive health services for those in the county. Sam Page announced in a press conference Thursday morning that the Missouri Family Health Council has accepted the department's application to join the initiative.
KMOV

After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County shoplifting spree ends in 22 combined felony counts for 2 suspects

ST. LOUIS — Two people have been charged in a St. Louis County shoplifting spree that spanned from May to August 2022. The St. Louis county Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has charged George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia Lampley, 28, in the spree. George Lampley was charged with 12 counts of stealing $750 or more. Lucretia Lampley was charged with 10 counts of stealing $750 or more.
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
5 On Your Side

Sky Zone opening third location in Missouri

ST ANN, Mo. — Another indoor trampoline park is coming to the St. Louis area. Entrepreneurs Anthony and Noshella Thomas announced they will be opening up a new Sky Zone location in St. Ann. "While considering our next investment, we quickly gravitated towards Sky Zone. It is a wonderful...
5 On Your Side

Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation plans major invasive fish removal project for lower Grand River

The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to remove invasive Asian carp from the lower Grand River in a project to serve research and fisheries management. From Sept. 12-16, MDC will close to boaters the Brunswick Access and the final eight miles of the river before it flows into the Missouri River. Crews will net and remove the carp working with a commercial fisherman and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fish will be utilized as commercial food, feed, and bait products. Anglers will benefit because desired native fish from buffalo and paddlefish to flathead and channel catfish will have less competition for food and space.
northwestmoinfo.com

Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
