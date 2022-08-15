Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis County to expand family planning services
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is set to join The Right Time initiative to expand reproductive health services for those in the county. Sam Page announced in a press conference Thursday morning that the Missouri Family Health Council has accepted the department's application to join the initiative.
Metro estimates months before return to normal service following flooding
ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit is estimating it will be several months before it can fully restore service on its red and blue lines in St. Louis and St. Louis County following last month's historic flooding. Metro released an update Tuesday on its efforts to restore MetroLink to normal...
St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office needs more space for bodies
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County is paying extra to store bodies at funeral homes and in a trailer outside the County Medical Examiner’s Office. Some county officials are trying to get money to fix this issue. County Executive Sam Page called on the County Council to let...
KMOV
After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis County shoplifting spree ends in 22 combined felony counts for 2 suspects
ST. LOUIS — Two people have been charged in a St. Louis County shoplifting spree that spanned from May to August 2022. The St. Louis county Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has charged George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia Lampley, 28, in the spree. George Lampley was charged with 12 counts of stealing $750 or more. Lucretia Lampley was charged with 10 counts of stealing $750 or more.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Video: Thieves attempt break-in at a St. Louis County cannabis dispensary
St. Louis County police are investigating an attempting burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday near Florissant.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FEMA begins damage assessments in St. Clair County
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) went door to door in the Metro East assessing damage from the historic August floods on Wednesday. Representatives began their assessment on Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, one of the hardest hit areas in St. Clair County.
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
KSDK
St. Louis County Medical Examiner running out of room for bodies
The county is storing bodies in a portable morgue and some area funeral homes. Some are concerned rising drug overdoses are part of the problem.
Sky Zone opening third location in Missouri
ST ANN, Mo. — Another indoor trampoline park is coming to the St. Louis area. Entrepreneurs Anthony and Noshella Thomas announced they will be opening up a new Sky Zone location in St. Ann. "While considering our next investment, we quickly gravitated towards Sky Zone. It is a wonderful...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Missouri halts solar tax break as federal incentives expand
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As the U.S. government expands incentives for renewable energy, a decision by the Missouri Supreme Court is moving the state in the opposite direction by halting a solar energy tax break that has been on the books for nearly a decade. Legislation signed Tuesday by...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation plans major invasive fish removal project for lower Grand River
The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to remove invasive Asian carp from the lower Grand River in a project to serve research and fisheries management. From Sept. 12-16, MDC will close to boaters the Brunswick Access and the final eight miles of the river before it flows into the Missouri River. Crews will net and remove the carp working with a commercial fisherman and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fish will be utilized as commercial food, feed, and bait products. Anglers will benefit because desired native fish from buffalo and paddlefish to flathead and channel catfish will have less competition for food and space.
Flordell Hills clerks accused of stealing $663,000 from tiny north St. Louis County town
FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — For six years, Maureen Woodson, 68, and Donna Thompson, 75, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the town they were supposed to be serving as clerks, according to a federal grand jury indictment. The roommates used it to gamble online and at area casinos,...
Flood victim warns others to be aware of their risk level
LEMAY, Mo. — As record flooding has devastated parts of St. Louis, experts say your risk of flooding may be higher than you think. “We lost everything," said Sandy Starns, a flood victim. Once filled with memories, the home where Starns lived with her parents for 10 years is...
mymoinfo.com
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
northwestmoinfo.com
Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0