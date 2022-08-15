Mirasol Springs, a 1,400-acre planned development on the border of Hays and Travis counties, will soon release its final plans for the area. Announced in 2021, the development is hoping to set the gold standard for conservation in the Hill Country. It's also facing backlash from nearby landowners, who say the development will drain the nearby aquifer and decimate an "untouched" waterway in the area.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO