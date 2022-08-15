ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline

Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
dailytrib.com

LCRA board approves one-year moratorium on community marinas

The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors approved a moratorium on new and amendment applications for community marinas in the Highland Lakes during its regular board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Austin. The moratorium was supported by two Granite Shoals residents who spoke on the issue. “We are seeing...
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Town halls set after LCRA denies plan request

Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Speakers...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KXAN

‘Conservation-scale’ Hill Country development previews water plans amid backlash

Mirasol Springs, a 1,400-acre planned development on the border of Hays and Travis counties, will soon release its final plans for the area. Announced in 2021, the development is hoping to set the gold standard for conservation in the Hill Country. It's also facing backlash from nearby landowners, who say the development will drain the nearby aquifer and decimate an "untouched" waterway in the area.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
AUSTIN, TX
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

