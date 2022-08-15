Read full article on original website
WCRAS has almost 200 dogs in shelter, issues 'preventing euthanasia' list
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) says it is experiencing extremely critical space and capacity of care issues, and has been since late June. However, instead of producing a list of dogs slated for euthanasia with deadlines, WCRAS has produced a "Preventing Euthanasia" list with...
TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline
Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
ATCEMS: 1 declared dead during wilderness rescue call
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was pronounced dead after first responders arrived at a wilderness recuse call in the 1600 block of Trinity on Friday.
Traffic near Bee Cave Elementary ‘really bad,’ district making changes
It's a concern several parents have shared with us: Traffic on Hamilton Pool Road during pickup and drop-off at Bee Cave Elementary School.
LCRA board approves one-year moratorium on community marinas
The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors approved a moratorium on new and amendment applications for community marinas in the Highland Lakes during its regular board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Austin. The moratorium was supported by two Granite Shoals residents who spoke on the issue. “We are seeing...
Sewage discharged into Brushy Creek from Leander treatment plant
A notice was issued Thursday after effluent was accidentally discharged from a wastewater treatment plant in Leander during construction.
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
TROUBLED WATERS: Town halls set after LCRA denies plan request
Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Speakers...
‘Conservation-scale’ Hill Country development previews water plans amid backlash
Mirasol Springs, a 1,400-acre planned development on the border of Hays and Travis counties, will soon release its final plans for the area. Announced in 2021, the development is hoping to set the gold standard for conservation in the Hill Country. It's also facing backlash from nearby landowners, who say the development will drain the nearby aquifer and decimate an "untouched" waterway in the area.
ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
City of Buda getting license plate reader cameras
The City of Buda just added itself to the growing list of places in Central Texas using license plate reader cameras.
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
Georgetown ISD superintendent still searching for staff as school resumes
The Georgetown Independent School District kicked off its school year Thursday short-staffed in multiple departments and looking to fill open positions.
Two Austin-area teachers selected as finalists for 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin-area teachers have been selected among the six finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year. Shelley Jeoffroy, Otis Brown Elementary, Irving ISD. Kari Johnston, Perez Elementary School, Austin ISD. Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Chris McLeod, Brazoswood High School, Brazosport ISD. Andrea...
Rain washes Williamson County farmers, ranchers with relief during drought
Deborah Hajda says her family's farming operations haven't had the best harvest this year. Their corn crop is mostly stalks, and she says their cotton never did bloom. While disappointed, Hajda says she's staying optimistic about the future.
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Highway 281 expansion plans cause concerns in Blanco County
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — History can be found inside Twin Sisters Dance Hall in Blanco County, as it’s been around since the 1870s. It’s also a place where dance hall president Jo Nell Haas found something else. “I did dance here when I was much younger,” laughed...
