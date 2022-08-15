Read full article on original website
Two new Colorado River reservoirs are rising on the Front Range, are they the last of their kind?
As two major new water storage projects designed to capture the flows of the drought-strapped Colorado River are rising on Colorado’s urban Front Range, observers say they represent the end of an era on the river. The projects, Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Berthoud, and Denver Water’s...
What Colorado River usage cuts mean for Colorado
While the federal government announced water usage cuts for some states in the Colorado River watershed, the Centennial State won't have to worry about the federal government forcing cuts just yet.
KSLTV
‘Everyone’s going to have to live with less water’ Interior Department says of Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY — As the drought crisis intensified across the West, the Department of the Interior Tuesday announced urgent actions to improve and protect the future of the Colorado River System. They’re calling for swift action by everyone in the system. “The prolonged drought afflicting the west...
kuer.org
Utah Gov. Cox reiterates that upper Colorado River states aren’t using their full water share
On the same day that the federal government announced new Colorado River cuts aimed at Arizona and Nevada, Gov. Spencer Cox reiterated Utah’s stance that the Lower Basin states should shoulder the blame. In a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post, the governor said Arizona, California and Nevada are overusing the water allocated to them.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program
The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
Colorado is the nation’s cocaine use capital
According to the survey, 2.24% of Colorado's 12+ population reported using cocaine in the past year. This puts Colorado first in the U.S., followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and California.
Thrillist
These Colorful Towns Are a Gateway to Colorado’s Most Trippy National Park
There’s nothing like the smell of dankly fresh mountain air with a waft of pine and musty earth. That alone is reason enough to go to Colorado. But the reasons add up. Maybe you’re looking for high-altitude adventure. Maybe the tallest sand mountains in North America have piqued your interest. Maybe you want to sandboard in a Mad-Max-like terrain at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Bear hyperphagia prompts CPW to issue stern warning to Colorado public
Bears are about to get very active in Colorado, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to issue a warning to the public. As the state's black bears enter hyperphagia, they'll start trying to pack on the pounds for winter hibernation, spending about 20 hours per day on the move as they attempt to eat up to 20,000 calories. This means that bears may be more likely to turn to urban areas for sustenance, seeking human food, trash, fruit trees, and shrubbery.
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Thousands of tarantulas soon to march around Colorado – here's where to see them
Make sure you keep those tents zipped up at night. A storm of tarantulas is about to start marching around Colorado as they seek out mates, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Every year, 10,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buckley Completes Rivian Wall Mural at Salida Safeway
Salida artist Michael Buckley recently completed “Stargazing”, a large public art mural. The 2,000 square feet mural fills the entire west wall of the Safeway store in Salida. Commissioned by Rivian, a U.S. manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), the piece is an inspiring backdrop to the eight EV charging stations that Rivian opened in late June.
You’re Only As Fast As Your Ass
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Ever start out a running race way too fast? And by too fast, I’m talking way, way, way too fast.
kiowacountyindependent.com
Tina Peters Files Suit Against Colorado Secretary of State and All 64 County Clerks
On Thursday August 11, Kiowa County Clerk & Recorder Delisa Weeks and Cheyenne County Clerk & Recorder Pat Daugherty, among others, in their official capacity, was served a Petition Under C.R.S. §§ 1-1-113 and 1-10.5-109 and for Injunctive Relief Pursuant to C.R.C.P 65 requiring Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is currently running for re-election on the Democratic ticket, to stop the recount currently under way across the state of Colorado regarding Ms. Peters’ requested recount of the GOP nomination for the office of Secretary of State for the State of Colorado. Every clerk & recorder in the state has been served with the filing.
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
KKTV
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks, 55% of checks mailed out have been cashed as of Aug. 17
DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
Digital Colorado License Plates are Here and They’re Mind-Blowing
It was just announced last week that digital license plates are officially legal in Colorado and, in case you're not familiar, the technology involved with these new license plates is nothing short of mind-blowing. New Digital Colorado License Plates. Digital license plates officially became legal in Colorado on Wednesday, August...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Gov. Polis Announces Applications for RISE Turnaround Grant Now Available for Colorado Schools
On Monday, Governor Jared Polis announced that the final round of applications for the Response, Innovation, and Student Equity (RISE) Fund are now available for schools. This round is specifically targeted toward serving students attending schools and districts in turnaround status and school districts stressed during the recent pandemic closures and it specifically focuses on the needs of rural school districts.
