ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chaffee County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Chaffee County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program

The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

These Colorful Towns Are a Gateway to Colorado’s Most Trippy National Park

There’s nothing like the smell of dankly fresh mountain air with a waft of pine and musty earth. That alone is reason enough to go to Colorado. But the reasons add up. Maybe you’re looking for high-altitude adventure. Maybe the tallest sand mountains in North America have piqued your interest. Maybe you want to sandboard in a Mad-Max-like terrain at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?

Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Water Year#Water Conservation#Water Level#Water Rights#Hoover#Blue Mesa
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bear hyperphagia prompts CPW to issue stern warning to Colorado public

Bears are about to get very active in Colorado, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to issue a warning to the public. As the state's black bears enter hyperphagia, they'll start trying to pack on the pounds for winter hibernation, spending about 20 hours per day on the move as they attempt to eat up to 20,000 calories. This means that bears may be more likely to turn to urban areas for sustenance, seeking human food, trash, fruit trees, and shrubbery.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
arkvalleyvoice.com

Buckley Completes Rivian Wall Mural at Salida Safeway

Salida artist Michael Buckley recently completed “Stargazing”, a large public art mural. The 2,000 square feet mural fills the entire west wall of the Safeway store in Salida. Commissioned by Rivian, a U.S. manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), the piece is an inspiring backdrop to the eight EV charging stations that Rivian opened in late June.
SALIDA, CO
outsidemagazine

You’re Only As Fast As Your Ass

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Ever start out a running race way too fast? And by too fast, I’m talking way, way, way too fast.
kiowacountyindependent.com

Tina Peters Files Suit Against Colorado Secretary of State and All 64 County Clerks

On Thursday August 11, Kiowa County Clerk & Recorder Delisa Weeks and Cheyenne County Clerk & Recorder Pat Daugherty, among others, in their official capacity, was served a Petition Under C.R.S. §§ 1-1-113 and 1-10.5-109 and for Injunctive Relief Pursuant to C.R.C.P 65 requiring Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is currently running for re-election on the Democratic ticket, to stop the recount currently under way across the state of Colorado regarding Ms. Peters’ requested recount of the GOP nomination for the office of Secretary of State for the State of Colorado. Every clerk & recorder in the state has been served with the filing.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks, 55% of checks mailed out have been cashed as of Aug. 17

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Gov. Polis Announces Applications for RISE Turnaround Grant Now Available for Colorado Schools

On Monday, Governor Jared Polis announced that the final round of applications for the Response, Innovation, and Student Equity (RISE) Fund are now available for schools. This round is specifically targeted toward serving students attending schools and districts in turnaround status and school districts stressed during the recent pandemic closures and it specifically focuses on the needs of rural school districts.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy