Related
KYUK
Peltola leads in Alaska’s U.S. House race, followed by Palin and Begich
Democrat Mary Peltola is leading in the special election for U.S House, with Sarah Palin ahead of fellow Republican Nick Begich, according to initial results. With about 80% of precincts reporting by early Wednesday, Peltola had 38% of first place votes, Palin had 32% and Begich had 29%. Peltola was...
KYUK
Incumbents Murkowski and Dunleavy leading in Alaska primariese
Initial results Tuesday show U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski very narrowly leading in the primary race to keep her seat and Gov. Mike Dunleavy with a lead in his race. About 80% of precincts have reported so far. According to the results, Murkowski, a Republican, is only three percentage points ahead...
KYUK
Residents of the Y-K Delta should expect more tundra fires as the climate continues to warm
In June, the largest tundra fire the region has ever seen ripped through the Y-K Delta. Life is now going back to normal for residents who live near the site of the fire, but people should expect more frequent tundra fires in coming years as the climate continues to change.
KYUK
For the first time ever, state fishery managers are closing the Kuskokwim River and nearly all its tributaries to coho fishing
For the first time ever, state fishery managers are closing the Kuskokwim River and nearly all its tributaries to coho fishing to conserve the species' low returns. Anticipated federal action could still allow for some subsistence openings in the lower river. For now, the month-long closure takes effect at 12:01...
