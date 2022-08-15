Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Four-Time All-Star Reliever Released by Dodgers, Retires
Former All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, who had been pitching for Triple-A the last two months, retired on Wednesday after being released by the Dodgers.
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Sal rips Giancarlo Stanton for still being out: 'Get out there!'
Giancarlo Stanton has been out nearly a month, and Sal Licata is fed up with hearing about the Yankee slugger’s extended recovery timelines.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Ron Washington Possible Rangers Replacement for Fired Manager Chris Woodward?
Six names to consider as the future manager of the Texas Rangers.
BT says Aaron Hicks has to go: 'You cannot look worse as a professional center fielder'
After Monday’s brutal performance both at the plate and in center field, Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have to move on from the struggling Aaron Hicks.
Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him
It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Braves call up another prospect who obviously will be an immediate star
The Atlanta Braves have called up Freddy Tarnok, so expect for him to be an immediate star. Alex Anthopoulos could not care less what seamheads think about his Atlanta Braves farm system because no matter who his team calls up to the big leagues, that player will become an instant star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Longtime MLB Executive Has Been Fired
The Texas Rangers made another massive change within their organization on Wednesday. Jon Daniels, who had been the team's President of Baseball Operations for 17 years, was relieved of his duties. It comes just two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward. Rangers owner Ray Davis released a statement...
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement
On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL・
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols crushes a grand slam vs. Rockies
The St. Louis Cardinals grabbed a comfortable 10-0 lead against the Colorado Rockies, thanks to Albert Pujols' grand slam in the third inning. It was his 11th homer of the season.
Aaron Hicks explains 'extremely embarrassing' night in field, at plate
Aaron Hicks had a night to forget on Monday, badly misplaying a fly ball before grounding into yet another double play with the bases loaded.
Look: Yankees Outfielder Aaron Hicks' Embarrassing Misplay Going Viral
The Yankees were once the hottest team in baseball. How far they've since fallen. The AL East ballclub's woes continue this Monday night, courtesy of outfielder Aaron Hicks. Hicks, 32, had a relatively routine flyball make its way out to him in center field in the Yankees-Rays game tonight. But he couldn't find the ball and it dropped a few feet beside him.
Comments / 0