Read full article on original website
Related
klin.com
Man Armed With Knife Arrested Near Lincoln Bus Stop
Lincoln Police were called to 11th and N Street just before 7:00 last night on a report of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they made contact with 55 year old Derrick Waller who denied having anything to do with it. “Officers interviewed...
klkntv.com
Woman punched moving car, bit officer’s head, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she bit a police officer’s head and damaged two vehicles, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:49 p.m., a caller told dispatch that a woman had just punched a passing Honda Civic near 9th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Turn to 10/11: Medicare scam leaves victims vulnerable
Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez is focusing on improving her leadership skills ahead of her sophomore season. Meet Ernie Zeigler, the newest member of Fred Hoiberg's coaching staff. Gas prices are falling daily. Updated: 16 hours ago. The cost of filling up has gone down every day for two months and...
klin.com
LPD Investigating Theft Of Tools From Three Construction Sites
Lincoln Police say thieves targeted three different construction sites between August 10 and August 15. LPD says various tools were stolen at two sites near 40th and Rokeby and a third site in the 7700 block of Isidore Drive. “In total, $6,660 worth of tools are missing. In two of...
Update: Law enforcement action on I-680 near Blondo Street
Traffic is backed up on I-680 due to a law enforcement action at Blondo Street. Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed.
klkntv.com
Two downtown Lincoln bus stops to be relocated
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Aug. 22, two bus stops on N Street between 10th and 11th Streets will be moved. The stops are being relocated while the Gold’s building is being demolished to keep riders safe. Bus Stop One will relocate to the intersection of N...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
OPD has 'game plan' to stop recent spike in deadly crime
Six Omaha murders this month finds the man in charge of the Omaha Police Department insisting his officers are keeping a close eye on the recent spike in violence. Chief Todd Schmaderer issuing a statement that OPD has a "game plan" and is working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep the city safe.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln house struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police are investigating a case of shots being fired at a home. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to the area on reports of gunshots being heard. Police arrived and during the course of the investigation, found that a home just west of...
1011now.com
Stretch of I-80 west of Lincoln sees multiple weekend crashes
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
klkntv.com
Bicyclist injured when hit by car in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in north Lincoln on Monday night, police said. Lincoln Police say a vehicle heading south on 27th Street hit the bicyclist in the intersection with Cornhusker Highway shortly after 9 p.m. The bicyclist suffered injuries that were not...
1011now.com
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
klin.com
Woman Accused Of Assaulting Lincoln Police Officers
A 29 year old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting several officers Tuesday evening. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says witnesses reported that Camille Williams was in the roadway and punched a passing car in the 900 block of W. Dawes. That caused a dent in the trunk and an estimated $500...
York News-Times
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
News Channel Nebraska
NDCS: inmate dies in custody, no cause yet
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln announced the death of an inmate on Wednesday. RTC said that 59-year-old Jack Talbitzer died on Monday, Aug. 15 at a Lincoln hospital. Talbitzer was incarcerated at RTC, serving a one-year sentence on charges for delivery of a controlled...
Comments / 0