Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Swartz Creek delays start of school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
Radio station Power 96.5 to giveaway 1,200 backpacks
Beginning Wednesday Power 96.5, Lansing's Hip hop and R&B station along with Communities in Schools of Michigan, will be hosting a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the school year.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
From the superintendent’s desk
Thanks to all for supporting district during pandemic. We know that the last two years have been two of the most challenging years for many people. We wanted to express our appreciation for those in our community who have helped to navigate this difficult situation of enduring a pandemic. We hope that we have progressed through the most difficult portion of the pandemic, but realize we will be managing some aspects for years to come.
WILX-TV
‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back to school: Will there be pandemic safety measures?
HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt Public Schools welcomed students back to most of its buildings today. It’s among the first local districts to head back to class for the new year. Today, 6 News asked school officials what COVID-19 protocols are still in place and spoke with local health officials on what we should know […]
New Youth Center Coming to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An old building is getting new life. It will be used to serve the needs of children and young adults in mid-Michigan. There were plenty of hard hats at the old McLaren hospital site Tuesday morning. The area is being repurposed to serve the children of Lansing. The celebration marked the […]
WILX-TV
First responders practice response to school shootings in Grand Ledge
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - First responders across Michigan practiced how to respond to an active shooter at Grand Ledge High School Wednesday. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, which organized the training session, said it was among the largest active shooter drills in the state. The drill was as...
WILX-TV
Meridian Township voters leave recreational marijuana businesses in limbo, recount requested
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be a recount in the ballot proposal vote that opened the door for recreational marijuana businesses in Meridian Township. The proposal to ban them failed by 14 points. “It’s a pretty divided community, obviously, on the issue. Any time you have 12,500 people vote...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q106fm.com
Grand Ledge site of emergency drills today
GRAND LEDGE, MI — There will be lots of activity near and around several Grand Ledge School buildings today. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Ledge Police and Fire Departments and Grand Ledge Public Schools have scheduled Active Violence Training exercises on site at Grand Ledge High School and Neff Elementary today.
Lansing Township officials fight against Grosebeck annex proposal
A four-page letter sent to Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum by attorneys representing Lansing Township is stirring up a lot of controversy.
Report shows many Michiganders struggling to get by
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Alyssa Stewart is working to give a voice to Michiganders who despite being employed are still struggling to get by. “We can’t support what we don’t see, we can’t address what we don’t see,” said Chief Impact Officer, for the United Way of South Central Michigan, Alyssa Stewart. For her, that […]
WILX-TV
Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dixon points to Whitmer supporting Biden for recession
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tudor Dixon is trying to link Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to President Biden, blaming them both for creating a recession. However, the governor’s budget director is saying we are not in a recession now, but the potential is there for one. Gas prices are coming down, but $2 gas is but a […]
WILX-TV
East Lansing looking for submissions from local artists
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan artists looking to make a name for themselves have a chance to get their artwork in a very public place: The City of East Lansing. East Lansing is looking for local artists interested in displaying their work in the downtown area. Artists who are interested may submit a proposal to the city, which should include one to three pieces of art.
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
LIST: Back-to-school events in West Michigan 2022
It won't be long before students across West Michigan head back to school.
WILX-TV
Financial hardship, another struggle for Michiganders with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are, you know someone who is disabled. In many cases, their care can be expensive. Most disabled people get a social security check each month to help make ends meet, but some aren’t getting those checks or any help at all. Because of that, affording the basics - like medication - has become a daily battle.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University updates bag policy at Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has extended its bag policy for Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena. The school said clear bags will be allowed to athletic events at the three venues, which previously had a no-bag policy. In accordance with Michigan State Athletics...
WILX-TV
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader re-sentenced in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The leader of a national White supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States has been re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Justen Watkins is the self-admitted leader of The Base, a gang Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned is among those mixing...
Comments / 0