ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Swartz Creek delays start of school

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

From the superintendent’s desk

Thanks to all for supporting district during pandemic. We know that the last two years have been two of the most challenging years for many people. We wanted to express our appreciation for those in our community who have helped to navigate this difficult situation of enduring a pandemic. We hope that we have progressed through the most difficult portion of the pandemic, but realize we will be managing some aspects for years to come.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WILX-TV

‘Birthday spankings’ lead to lawsuit against Saginaw Township schools

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A lawsuit has been filed against a mid-Michigan school district and several officials after a school custodian allegedly spanked and pinched a girl’s buttocks. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Aug. 5, names Saginaw Township Community Schools, Hemmeter Elementary School...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Education
WLNS

Back to school: Will there be pandemic safety measures?

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt Public Schools welcomed students back to most of its buildings today. It’s among the first local districts to head back to class for the new year. Today, 6 News asked school officials what COVID-19 protocols are still in place and spoke with local health officials on what we should know […]
HOLT, MI
WLNS

New Youth Center Coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An old building is getting new life. It will be used to serve the needs of children and young adults in mid-Michigan. There were plenty of hard hats at the old McLaren hospital site Tuesday morning. The area is being repurposed to serve the children of Lansing. The celebration marked the […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

First responders practice response to school shootings in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - First responders across Michigan practiced how to respond to an active shooter at Grand Ledge High School Wednesday. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, which organized the training session, said it was among the largest active shooter drills in the state. The drill was as...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Lansing School Districts
q106fm.com

Grand Ledge site of emergency drills today

GRAND LEDGE, MI — There will be lots of activity near and around several Grand Ledge School buildings today. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Ledge Police and Fire Departments and Grand Ledge Public Schools have scheduled Active Violence Training exercises on site at Grand Ledge High School and Neff Elementary today.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WLNS

Report shows many Michiganders struggling to get by

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Alyssa Stewart is working to give a voice to Michiganders who despite being employed are still struggling to get by. “We can’t support what we don’t see, we can’t address what we don’t see,” said Chief Impact Officer, for the United Way of South Central Michigan, Alyssa Stewart. For her, that […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
BRIGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Dixon points to Whitmer supporting Biden for recession

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tudor Dixon is trying to link Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to President Biden, blaming them both for creating a recession. However, the governor’s budget director is saying we are not in a recession now, but the potential is there for one. Gas prices are coming down, but $2 gas is but a […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing looking for submissions from local artists

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan artists looking to make a name for themselves have a chance to get their artwork in a very public place: The City of East Lansing. East Lansing is looking for local artists interested in displaying their work in the downtown area. Artists who are interested may submit a proposal to the city, which should include one to three pieces of art.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Financial hardship, another struggle for Michiganders with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are, you know someone who is disabled. In many cases, their care can be expensive. Most disabled people get a social security check each month to help make ends meet, but some aren’t getting those checks or any help at all. Because of that, affording the basics - like medication - has become a daily battle.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy