FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Related
Government Technology
New York City Deploys Video Bus Lane Enforcement
Hanging out in the bus lane in New York City can now earn you a ticket — no cop needed. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin enforcing its transit-only lanes with video technology, which spots an offending vehicle in the lane and then issues a citation. MTA is...
Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
bkreader.com
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
Yet another water pipe bursts in Newark, prompting frustration, concern
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city had yet another water supply emergency on Wednesday, a week and a day after a major water main break left most of the city high and dry. Wednesday’s water emergency also came just days after two more water main breaks, as well as the lifting of a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
Study Says if Zombies Attack, Don’t Be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
theobserver.com
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
PLOT TWIST: Attendant Helped Plot Gas Station Robbery Off Garden State Parkway, Feds Charge
Federal authorities charged a gas station attendant with planning the robbery of a recently-opened QuickChek where he worked just off the Garden State Parkway. An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Newark accuses Tyrone Crutchfield-Davis, 27, of Linden of plotting the Dec. 15, 2019 holdup on North Avenue at Exit 137 in Cranford with three associates.
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latest water main break in Newark, NJ floods downtown street
NEWARK — Public works crews responded early Wednesday morning to another water main break but this one has little impact on the public, according to the city Department of Water and Sewer Utilities. The break was reported just before 2 a.m. on Academy Street between Halsey and Broad streets...
News 12
It’s a big problem: mold in an apartment. What can you do about it? Walt Kane explains your options.
It’s a serious problem for many renters: mold in an apartment, especially during the hot summer months, and forcing a landlord to fix it isn’t always as easy as you’d think. Kane In Your Corner receives a lot of complaints from renters about their living conditions. If...
Secaucus police chief defends detectives following car chase through 3 towns
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller is defending his detectives following a car chase earlier this week through three towns.
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
hudsoncountyview.com
Secaucus police arrest Newark man who took them on car chase in stolen car
The Secaucus Police Department arrested a Newark man who took them on a car chase in a stolen car yesterday morning, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Sahmir Hughes, 25, of Newark, was charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, eluding, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Miller said in a statement.
Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say
LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
