JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO