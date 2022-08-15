ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Government Technology

New York City Deploys Video Bus Lane Enforcement

Hanging out in the bus lane in New York City can now earn you a ticket — no cop needed. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin enforcing its transit-only lanes with video technology, which spots an offending vehicle in the lane and then issues a citation. MTA is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
#License Plates#San Jose#The Newark City Council#Flock Safety Of Atlanta
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Secaucus police arrest Newark man who took them on car chase in stolen car

The Secaucus Police Department arrested a Newark man who took them on a car chase in a stolen car yesterday morning, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Sahmir Hughes, 25, of Newark, was charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, eluding, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Miller said in a statement.
SECAUCUS, NJ

