Maine DOT working to install solar panel arrays at sites in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation has begun installing solar panel arrays at three sites in Augusta. The state estimates the projects will reduce Maine's carbon emissions by up to 2,000 metric tons annually and reduce state electricity costs by at least $7.2 million over the next 20 years, according to a release issued Wednesday by the MaineDOT.
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
Independent vehicle repair shops push for 'Right to Repair' in Maine
MAINE, USA — As vehicles become more and more high tech, independently-owned repair shops fear the inability to access important data from the vehicle. "As cars become rolling computers, you have to have access to that wireless data if you're going to work on that car," Tim Winkeler, CEO and President of VIP Tires & Auto Service said.
MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation hopes to reduce electricity costs by millions of dollars over the next 20 years by installing solar arrays at three sites in Augusta. The arrays will be placed at three state-owned properties in Augusta, including the Augusta Airport and inside the...
Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic
(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning
Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
Maine business could be a model for new federal export program launch
AUBURN, Maine — Kathie Leonard smiled as she led a tour through her warehouse on Wednesday. Unless her invited guests were within several feet of her, her voice could not be heard over the din of nearby textile weaving machines. To Leonard, the noise was a lovely orchestra. It...
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. — A hermit known as River Dave, whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave, has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is...
Here Are 24 Incredible Experiences That Make Summer in Southern Maine Even Better
I'm always amazed when people actually leave Maine during the summer. Isn't this the time we are always waiting for? The three month period (if we are lucky) of perfect weather, warm lakes, cold cocktails, and plenty of patio time? Why on Earth would anyone leave?. It is a short...
Biden administration outlines next steps for offshore wind projects in Gulf of Maine
MAINE, USA — The Biden administration on Thursday announced the next steps for offshore wind energy projects in the Gulf of Maine. A news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management stated Thursday the department made available a request for competitive interest and a request for interest in the federal register for public comment.
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m. When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week
We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
New England's Nor'easter: Needed rainfall on the way for drought-stricken Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — There have been only a few times over the years where I was hoping to deliver the news of a soaking summer rain — this week is one of those times. The parched landscape and drying wells across southern and central Maine have turned even the most sun-loving Mainer into someone wishing for rain.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
Towns can get reimbursement for opting into Maine’s recreational marijuana market
The state has introduced a new program to compensate Maine cities and towns for costs they incur when opting to permit recreational, adult-use cannabis businesses. The Office of Cannabis Policy last week announced the launch of an online portal Maine municipalities can use to obtain reimbursement for up to $20,000 of those costs. To access the portal, click here.
Illegal camping rose in Acadia National Park during pandemic
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Camping is a popular activity this time of year in Maine, but so is illegal camping. Over the years, it's been an issue parks and camping areas in the state have had to deal with. In recent years, Acadia National Park has seen a steady...
Hometown Maine: The community looking to be the next big biking destination
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine — “Mountain biking is an insanely popular sport throughout the country and Maine has seen a lot of growth in communities across the state,” Rodney Folsom with Moosehead Outdoor Alliance said. Folsom is just one of the many local mountain bike enthusiasts confident that...
E-bikes are changing the transportation landscape
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Although Dave Cohen recently moved to Maine, he still works as director of VBike, a nonprofit “dedicated to shifting the bike and bike culture in Vermont towards a far more inclusive, fun, and transportation-oriented future.”. VBike has a special focus on promoting electric bikes,...
