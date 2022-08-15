ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine DOT working to install solar panel arrays at sites in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation has begun installing solar panel arrays at three sites in Augusta. The state estimates the projects will reduce Maine's carbon emissions by up to 2,000 metric tons annually and reduce state electricity costs by at least $7.2 million over the next 20 years, according to a release issued Wednesday by the MaineDOT.
Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation hopes to reduce electricity costs by millions of dollars over the next 20 years by installing solar arrays at three sites in Augusta. The arrays will be placed at three state-owned properties in Augusta, including the Augusta Airport and inside the...
Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic

(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner

Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning

Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
Biden administration outlines next steps for offshore wind projects in Gulf of Maine

MAINE, USA — The Biden administration on Thursday announced the next steps for offshore wind energy projects in the Gulf of Maine. A news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management stated Thursday the department made available a request for competitive interest and a request for interest in the federal register for public comment.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week

We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
New England's Nor'easter: Needed rainfall on the way for drought-stricken Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — There have been only a few times over the years where I was hoping to deliver the news of a soaking summer rain — this week is one of those times. The parched landscape and drying wells across southern and central Maine have turned even the most sun-loving Mainer into someone wishing for rain.
Towns can get reimbursement for opting into Maine’s recreational marijuana market

The state has introduced a new program to compensate Maine cities and towns for costs they incur when opting to permit recreational, adult-use cannabis businesses. The Office of Cannabis Policy last week announced the launch of an online portal Maine municipalities can use to obtain reimbursement for up to $20,000 of those costs. To access the portal, click here.
E-bikes are changing the transportation landscape

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Although Dave Cohen recently moved to Maine, he still works as director of VBike, a nonprofit “dedicated to shifting the bike and bike culture in Vermont towards a far more inclusive, fun, and transportation-oriented future.”. VBike has a special focus on promoting electric bikes,...
