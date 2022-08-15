Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Agencies Seeking CIO, Section Chief, Infrastructure Architect
Departments of state government are recruiting for several high-level roles, including a chief information officer, an IT section...
Government Technology
Employment Department’s Vendor Day Topic: Customer-Centric Services
Two state departments that are well-known to technologists and residents alike will be holding an event for IT...
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: State Water Department’s IT Services Buys
The state department that oversees management of a precious state resource spent just more than $5 million on...
Government Technology
Budget Trailer Bill Details Human Services Projects
State lawmakers passed several vital bills recently as they approved the new state budget, and these offer valuable...
Government Technology
SANS Brings Cyber Reskilling, Upskilling to Maryland
The SANS Institute is renewing and expanding a free cybersecurity training for Maryland residents, in a collaboration with the state. The cybersecurity training school’s Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland program aims to help students from other careers transition into well-paying cybersecurity jobs and to recruit from demographics underrepresented in cyber.
Government Technology
Ohio Students Learn Web Development in WEB CORPS Program
(TNS) — Several Lorain County high school students had the opportunity this summer to learn web development, project management and employability skills, according to a news release. The youth were involved in Student WEB CORPS — a signature program of TECH CORPS, a national nonprofit committed to ensuring all...
Government Technology
Why One Couple Is Making Interactive Maps of Small Towns
(TNS) — Reading a map, understanding its topography, and using it to find a destination were once a necessity for world explorers and families looking for a campground in the mountains. No one ever fully learned to refold a map and today, with a host of navigational devices and...
Government Technology
Anne Arundel Schools Put AI-Powered Stop-Arm Cameras on Buses
Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland will use technology offered by the school bus safety program BusPatrol to discourage dangerous driving around bus stops as part of a partnership between the district, the Anne Arundel County Police Department and BusPatrol, a recent announcement said. According to a news release,...
