ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Agencies Seeking CIO, Section Chief, Infrastructure Architect

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Departments of state government are recruiting for several high-level roles, including a chief information officer, an IT section...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Employment Department’s Vendor Day Topic: Customer-Centric Services

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two state departments that are well-known to technologists and residents alike will be holding an event for IT...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Tracking the Spend: State Water Department’s IT Services Buys

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department that oversees management of a precious state resource spent just more than $5 million on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Budget Trailer Bill Details Human Services Projects

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State lawmakers passed several vital bills recently as they approved the new state budget, and these offer valuable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Government Technology

SANS Brings Cyber Reskilling, Upskilling to Maryland

The SANS Institute is renewing and expanding a free cybersecurity training for Maryland residents, in a collaboration with the state. The cybersecurity training school’s Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland program aims to help students from other careers transition into well-paying cybersecurity jobs and to recruit from demographics underrepresented in cyber.
MARYLAND STATE
Government Technology

Ohio Students Learn Web Development in WEB CORPS Program

(TNS) — Several Lorain County high school students had the opportunity this summer to learn web development, project management and employability skills, according to a news release. The youth were involved in Student WEB CORPS — a signature program of TECH CORPS, a national nonprofit committed to ensuring all...
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

Why One Couple Is Making Interactive Maps of Small Towns

(TNS) — Reading a map, understanding its topography, and using it to find a destination were once a necessity for world explorers and families looking for a campground in the mountains. No one ever fully learned to refold a map and today, with a host of navigational devices and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Anne Arundel Schools Put AI-Powered Stop-Arm Cameras on Buses

Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland will use technology offered by the school bus safety program BusPatrol to discourage dangerous driving around bus stops as part of a partnership between the district, the Anne Arundel County Police Department and BusPatrol, a recent announcement said. According to a news release,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy