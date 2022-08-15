ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 14

OkieBornandBred
3d ago

So, rather than repair the road they lowered the speed limit. This is ludicrous! Get to work on the road! 10 mph reduction I could see for driver's safety. But it doesn't appear to be their concern at all. SMH 🙄

Reply
10
Gayla Gibson
3d ago

How about just promptly fixing the road?

Reply(6)
12
Related
KOCO

Eastbound I-40 reopens after overnight crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to be closed for several hours early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a box-truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier near Sooner Road. Crews closed the eastbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Speed Limit#Traffic Accident
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to car crash into building

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a car that had crashed into a building. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene on North May Avenue where a car had crashed into a building. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County officials announce three-pronged program to increase school safety

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced a three-pronged program to increase school safety. The office partnered with local police departments to unify as one team. Part of the initiative brought law enforcement to Choctaw High School on Tuesday, where tactical teams, police officers and sheriff’s deputies memorized the ins and outs of the school in case of an emergency.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy