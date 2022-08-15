ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners announced the first round of ARPA funding recipients across the community Tuesday. Awards for the Beneficiary Program are limited to $25,000 each. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Food and Medicine, and the Together Place of Bangor received a combined $74,000 in funding.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Hospital breaks ground on new education center

BAR HARBOR- Mount Desert Island Hospital broke ground for a new building today. The Kogod Center for Medical Education will provide housing and learning space for students and residents from various medical programs that do rotations at the hospital in Bar Harbor. ” Often they are doing their training in...
BAR HARBOR, ME
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Education
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Education
wabi.tv

Bangor School Dept. passes revised dress code

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee passed an update to its dress code policy at Wednesday’s meeting. The revision was developed by a group including administration, parents and students. Among the changes is a provision that states “bra/tank top straps and visible waistbands do not constitute excessive...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Ellsworth Historical Society grant

ELLSWORTH– The Ellsworth Historical Society has gotten a grant to help it repair the old Hancock County Jail…. The old Hancock County Sheriff’s home and Jail is a brick building built in 1886. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and officials say it...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Annual fundraiser for neonatal intensive care

EAST MACHIAS – Sixteen year-old MacKenzie Schors has dedicated herself to a cause that has shaped her life since birth. She is the founder of “MacKenzie’s Miracles” which works to fundraise and bring awareness to premature births. Her next fundraising event is the 3rd Annual MacKenzie’s...
MACHIAS, ME
foxbangor.com

Fields Pond Audubon Center butterfly festival interview

BANGOR – Today on the Good Morning Maine show, hosts Joe Cortese and Emma Smith sat down with David Lamon and Wesley Hutchins who were representing the Fields Pond Audubon Center to discuss the upcoming Butterfly Festival. The Butterfly Festival at the Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden will...
HOLDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Officials assess potential dangers at Holbrook Middle School

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every time there is a school shooting tragedy, we have a responsibility to learn from them. That’s what RSU 63 Superintendent of Schools Jared Fulgoni told TV5. We were invited on a walk through of Holbrook Middle School in Holden Tuesday morning. School staff, along...
HOLDEN, ME
Big Country 96.9

3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning

Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Marketing
WDEA AM 1370

This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night

When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Andy Valley becomes 1st Maine team to win Cal Ripken U12 World Series

WATERVILLE – The 2022 U12 Cal Ripken World Series concluded over the weekend, with Oxford-based Andy Valley becoming the first Maine team team win the championship. Andy Valley defeated Weymouth, Mass. 12-4 on Saturday to capture the U12 crown. The team started the tournament with a 2-1 loss to...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

New sunflower farm welcomes customers

DEXTER–A field of picturesque sunflowers is blooming at the Stormy Blue Farm in Dexter and now the farm’s owners are hoping to share their fields of gold with others in the community. Row after row of yellow petaled sunflowers stand tall in the sunshine at the Stormy Blue...
DEXTER, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine hires Molly Engstrom as new women’s hockey head coach

ORONO – Maine women’s hockey has hired Molly Engstrom as their seventh head coach in program history. Maine Athletics announced on Tuesday that Engstrom will take over as head coach for Maine women’s hockey after former coaches Richard and Sara Reichenbach parted ways with the university in late July.
ORONO, ME

