A World Champion's Guide to Pokemon Go!
It’s hard to believe that the 2022 World Championships are just under two years away! But it also means that now is the perfect time to start planning your strategy, with less than 24 months until the competition begins! Whether you’re planning on battling at Worlds or not, it’s important to get in the right mindset before each Pokemon GO event – and we can help you do just that with these tips and tricks on how to battle a challenger in Pokemon GO!
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
Nintendo Making Popular Switch Pokemon Game Free-to-Play for Limited Time
To coincide with the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, Nintendo has decided to make a popular Pokemon game on Switch free-to-play for a limited span of time. At this point, there are a number of Pokemon games available on Switch, all of which have sold quite well. And while some fans surely would have liked to see Nintendo make games like Pokemon Sword/Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, or Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee become available free, the publisher is instead making a lesser-known entry in the franchise available for certain Switch owners.
Emma Raducanu thrashes Victoria Azarenka to complete magical 24 hours in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu slayed her second former grand slam champion in as many days as she destroyed Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.Less than 16 hours after she dumped Serena Williams out of the Western and Southern Open with a 6-4 6-0 victory she was at it again with an even more dominant 6-0 6-2 win in just over an hour.Both of her opponents are nearing the end of their careers, but the manner of the victory for Raducanu reinforced how strong her future will be as she played confidently and with control.The 19-year-old will definitely face a tougher encounter in the last...
Gotham Knights Has Gone Gold
WB Games Montreal has today revealed that its upcoming Batman video game Gotham Knights has officially gone gold. Originally slated to release back in 2021, WB Games ended up later pushing back the open-world co-op title to a new window in 2022. And while the project has taken a bit longer to arrive than some fans would have liked, Gotham Knights is now essentially guaranteed to launch on its October release date.
WWE Reportedly Attempted to Recruit a Contracted AEW Star
The professional wrestling industry is flourishing at a rate that hasn't been seen in decades. The days of WWE being the only show in town are long gone, as titans like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have certified themselves as viable alternatives for both fans and talent alike. Even outside the big three, the re-emergence of Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance have given a number of independent talent the opportunity to showcase their skills on a big stage while simultaneously being allowed to appear for a plethora of other promotions. Those freelance contracts are an asset to the wrestlers, but the promotions themselves just about always prefer having exclusive access to their stars.
Viral Dragon Ball Z Short Shows Off Goku's Martial Arts Mastery
Goku has gone through a lot of transformations over the decades of story that make up Dragon Ball. Currently, the Saiyan brawler has gone from being able to transform into Super Saiyan Blue into the godly form known as Ultra Instinct, as Son continues to learn the intricacies of the transformation. Now, one fan animation has gone viral by taking fans back to the earlier days of Dragon Ball Z, showing off Goku's martial arts in his fight against the nefarious Frieza.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Top Hero, Best Jeanist, a Fem Makeover
The Final Arc is taking place in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga. With each of the members of Class 1-A represented in the battle against All For One, a number of professional heroes are lending a major assist in helping to save Hero Society from destruction. Now, one cosplayer has brought to life one of the top professional heroes in the world of crime-fighting, with Best Jeanist receiving a wild makeover from what we've seen of him in the Shonen franchise.
Major Update on a Former NXT Champion Returning to WWE
Johnny Gargano's potential return to WWE has been a widely-debated topic ever since he departed from the company last December. The former NXT Champion has consistently kept his options open about what he'll do next, telling fans during his Starrcast panel during SummerSlam weekend, "What's next for me is I'm going to go home and change a diaper. If people thought I was going to come here and be like, 'I'm going to show up then,' I'm not going to say that because I don't have an answer yet. I haven't made up my mind or made a decision yet. We're lucky as wrestlers and wrestling fans that we are living in a world where there are options and choices out there.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
WWE's Tony D'Angelo Ends Santos Escobar's NXT Career at Heatwave
The street fight between Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo on tonight's WWE NXT Heatwave has been a long time coming, but the stakes were higher than ever for this final battle. If Escobar won, Legado del Fantasma would be free from the D'Angelo family and organization. However, if Escobar lost and D'Angelo won, Escobar would have to leave NXT entirely. The physicality of the match was indicative of those stakes, and there were trash cans, steel steps, crowbars, chairs, and brass knuckles used throughout. Unfortunately, D'Angelo's team was able to help out just a bit more than Legado, and with a crowbar D'Angelo defeated Escobar, ending his run in NXT and perhaps clearing the way for a move to Raw or SmackDown.
Wizards of the Coast Announces One D&D, Which Includes Dungeons & Dragons Digital Tabletop
Wizards of the Coast has formally announced its plans for the future of Dungeons & Dragons, with the launch of One D&D. One D&D is a three-prong initiative to support Dungeons & Dragons players, providing players with a single digital outlet for the game. One D&D will include the actual Dungeons & Dragons game itself, which will receive updated Core Rulebooks in 2024, along with two digital platforms. The first platform is D&D Beyond, which Wizards purchased earlier this year and has already used to launch exclusive official content for users. The second platform is Dungeons & Dragons Digital, a virtual tabletop service powered by Unreal Engine that will be used to enhance digital play. Not only will Dungeons & Dragons Digital support official adventures through pre-made scenario maps and virtual tabletop pieces, players will also be able to customize miniatures as well.
Hulu Is Now Streaming One of Anime's Best Shojo Series Ever
Anime hasn't been shy about its takeover outside of Japan, and the industry has no reason to hide its strides. Though once a niche market, anime has become a global passion for millions of fans, and big companies are taking notice. From Disney to Netflix and Sony, major entertainment brands are investing in anime. And now, Hulu is bringing one of the industry's greatest shojo series to its catalog at last.
Former Champions Among Several WWE Releases Today
As World Wrestling Entertainment transforms its developmental territories, more wrestlers have fallen on the chopping block. It was announced earlier today that NXT UK would be relaunching itself as NXT Europe in 2023. While it remains to be seen how much of NXT UK will factor into this relaunch, there are a couple of names that will not be part of the new brand. As confirmed on Twitter, former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster have both departed WWE, with Webster clarifying that it was a mutual decision between himself and his now former employer.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August
Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.
PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers
Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
How Beast Brought the Lion to Set
Beast is hitting theatres tonight and will see Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries, and Iyana Halley as a family who is being hunted by a massive lion. The new thriller was directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest) and currently has a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the folks involved with the film, and they talked about bringing the lion to life.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Expansion Release Date Seemingly Leaks
The release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which is the next expansion in Blizzard's long-running MMO, seems to have just leaked. Currently, Blizzard has only committed to releasing Dragonflight at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while it remains to be seen when the official launch date might be disclosed, a new leak seems to have spilled the beans a bit early.
Former League of Legends pro is naming his son after the character that made him world champion
Little baby Jarvan V is due in December
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
