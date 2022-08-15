Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
St. James Parish temporary blocks solar farms, despite pleas from Entergy CEO, advocates
A push by utility companies and environmentalists for Louisiana to embrace solar power has hit a roadblock in yet another parish — despite a personal appeal by the head of Entergy Louisiana, St. James officials have temporarily halted construction of new solar panel farms. After weeks of debate, St....
WDSU
Utility bill assistance events by parish
NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
Thousands look for aid paying utility bills
NEW ORLEANS — The price of power and natural gas has skyrocketed and so has the need for assistance. Wednesday was the first day for customers to participate in two programs designed to help them make ends meet. Atmos customers packed the gym at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero.
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
brproud.com
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
"All they do is collect money" - resident faces eviction after refusing to pay rent for poor living conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Marvett Johnson lives at the Willows Apartments, in New Orleans East. The main bedroom in her apartment is now uninhabitable. The mold so overpowering, Eyewitness News crews couldn't stay in there for more than five minutes. "We can't even sleep in the bedrooms, we have to...
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
fox8live.com
Federal relocation of Terrebonne Parish ‘climate refugees’ set to begin from vanishing Isle de Jean Charles
ISLE DE JEAN CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - Within the next couple of weeks, dozens of so-called ‘climate refugees’ in Terrebonne Parish will begin moving to new homes, 40 miles north of their disappearing homeland. It is the first federally funded community relocation in the country brought on by...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
NOLA.com
Six Flags project clears hurdle over site ownership; still no word on when work will start
City officials have cleared an important bureaucratic hurdle in redevelopment of the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East, though more lie ahead before the developer will be able to start work. The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, an independent state agency that spearheads projects across the city, said Tuesday...
lafourchegazette.com
bogalusadailynews.com
Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany
SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
WDSU
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
wwno.org
Power out after a storm in New Orleans? Here's a map of local emergency resource centers
After most of southeast Louisiana's residents were without power — some for weeks and months — due to Hurricane Ida, New Orleans city government and community leaders have responded by setting up emergency resources for people to use after another disaster. For the City of New Orleans, they...
houmatimes.com
Galliano Fresh Market celebrated resilience and community at grand opening
Residents of Galliano and the South Lafourche community celebrated the grand opening of a beloved grocery store nearly a year after Hurricane Ida destroyed it. Galliano Fresh Market opened its doors for the first time in 11 months on Tuesday, with dozens of loyal shoppers lining up two hours before the store’s opening.
