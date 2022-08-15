ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Utility bill assistance events by parish

NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Thousands look for aid paying utility bills

NEW ORLEANS — The price of power and natural gas has skyrocketed and so has the need for assistance. Wednesday was the first day for customers to participate in two programs designed to help them make ends meet. Atmos customers packed the gym at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Louisiana Business
Jefferson Parish, LA
Louisiana Industry
Jefferson Parish, LA
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide

A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
LOUISIANA STATE
Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany

SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
SLIDELL, LA
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Galliano Fresh Market celebrated resilience and community at grand opening

Residents of Galliano and the South Lafourche community celebrated the grand opening of a beloved grocery store nearly a year after Hurricane Ida destroyed it. Galliano Fresh Market opened its doors for the first time in 11 months on Tuesday, with dozens of loyal shoppers lining up two hours before the store’s opening.
GALLIANO, LA

