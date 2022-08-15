Read full article on original website
Here's why Dylan Cease intentionally balked Alex Bregman
Dylan Cease dropped the ball last night. Literally. He got in his set position on the mound at the top of the fifth inning and dropped the ball out of his glove onto the mound. He looked around and then proceeded to pick up the ball while the home plate umpire sent Astros' Alex Bregman to third base.
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
Chicago Cubs free agency options for 2023
Who are some potential options for the Chicago Cubs when free agency opens?. The Chicago Cubs have less than 50 games remaining in the regular season. Their record has fans already looking towards next season. It appears that the Cubs will be ready to spend once the offseason rolls around. The front office will be looking to continue building the next core. Their biggest deals from the last free agency period included Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman.
Watch: Nationals ban two fans after exchange with Cubs' Willson Contreras
In the top of the 10th inning of the Tuesday evening game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals held at Nationals Park, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras delivered a sacrifice fly to hand the visitors what ultimately became a temporary lead. As Contreras walked back toward the dugout, he appeared to exchange some not-so-pleasant words with two individuals who were sporting Nationals jerseys:
Cubs' Contreras on fan's heckling: 'It was not right'
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras addressed a heated exchange with a fan that occurred during Tuesday's game against the Nationals. Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in the 10th inning Tuesday. After the game, Contreras told reporters in Washington what...
How does Elvis Andrus fit with the White Sox?
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the talking stages surrounding a deal, according to reports. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and the Sox should swoop in and sign him. Andrus, 33, hasn't done anything much this season to write home about. He's slashing...
Report: 2 fans banned from Nats Park after Contreras exchange
Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years following a verbal exchange with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. In a heated exchange, Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in...
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Astros end the White Sox' win streak
Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
Angels expect return of Mike Trout vs. Tigers
The Los Angeles Angels begin a 10-game road trip on Friday with the fourth-worst record in the American League. The
Amir Garrett suspended for throwing drink at White Sox fan
Major League Baseball handed Amir Garrett a three-game suspension for throwing a drink at a White Sox fan back in early August. Garrett is appealing the suspension. Back in early August, the Sox played against the Kansas City Royals in a three-game home stand the Sox won, 2-1. During the...
Seiya Suzuki sitting for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki will take a seat for the day game after a night game, breaking a streak of 11 straight starts. Nelson Velazquez will cover right field and hit sixth.
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Thursday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Wisdom will take a seat after going hitless on Wednesday. Zach McKinstry will move to third base and bat eighth while Nick Madrigal will return to second base and the leadoff spot. P.J. Higgins will make another start on first and bat seventh.
Podcast: What to watch for over Cubs' final 2 months
It has been a rough season for Cubs fans but there are things they should take note of as the season winds down. David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins break down what every fan should be looking out for over the final two months — including players to watch, how David Ross will manage the final games, who the Cubs could bring up from the minors and a lot more.
Cubs Prospect Amaya Tallies Three Hits for Tennessee
Miguel Amaya, put together an encouraging performance as he tries to get back into a groove with the Tennessee Smokies.
NBA Schedule: 6 must-watch Bulls games in 2022-23
The Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 regular season schedule is here. And with expectations raised after a return to the playoffs in 2022, what a regular season it should be. Training camp remains more than a month away. But for the time being, let’s take a look at some of the matchups worth circling:
Cubs' farm system strides show in new rankings
It’s no secret the Cubs have bolstered their farm system, heavily increasing its depth via trades and the draft over the last 20 months. And if you’re looking to see the extent of that depth and volume, look no further than the latest Cubs farm system ranking from one industry evaluator.
Pat Foley checks bucket list item with Cubs-Cardinals game
Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks. "He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'
Why Hoerner’s emergence key to Hoyer’s ‘aggressive’ winter
Carlos Correa? Trea Turner? Xander Bogaerts? Dansby Swanson?. Maybe, as far as the Cubs landing one of those big-name shortstops this coming offseason. Indications are they’ll explore the shortstop market in free agency. What’s certain is Nico Hoerner’s breakout 2022 could be key to whatever the Cubs wind up...
