NBC Sports Chicago

Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him

MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs free agency options for 2023

Who are some potential options for the Chicago Cubs when free agency opens?. The Chicago Cubs have less than 50 games remaining in the regular season. Their record has fans already looking towards next season. It appears that the Cubs will be ready to spend once the offseason rolls around. The front office will be looking to continue building the next core. Their biggest deals from the last free agency period included Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman.
Yardbarker

Watch: Nationals ban two fans after exchange with Cubs' Willson Contreras

In the top of the 10th inning of the Tuesday evening game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals held at Nationals Park, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras delivered a sacrifice fly to hand the visitors what ultimately became a temporary lead. As Contreras walked back toward the dugout, he appeared to exchange some not-so-pleasant words with two individuals who were sporting Nationals jerseys:
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Contreras on fan's heckling: 'It was not right'

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras addressed a heated exchange with a fan that occurred during Tuesday's game against the Nationals. Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in the 10th inning Tuesday. After the game, Contreras told reporters in Washington what...
NBC Sports Chicago

How does Elvis Andrus fit with the White Sox?

Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the talking stages surrounding a deal, according to reports. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and the Sox should swoop in and sign him. Andrus, 33, hasn't done anything much this season to write home about. He's slashing...
The Associated Press

Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
NBC Sports Chicago

Astros end the White Sox' win streak

Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
numberfire.com

Seiya Suzuki sitting for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki will take a seat for the day game after a night game, breaking a streak of 11 straight starts. Nelson Velazquez will cover right field and hit sixth.
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom riding pine Thursday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Wisdom will take a seat after going hitless on Wednesday. Zach McKinstry will move to third base and bat eighth while Nick Madrigal will return to second base and the leadoff spot. P.J. Higgins will make another start on first and bat seventh.
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: What to watch for over Cubs' final 2 months

It has been a rough season for Cubs fans but there are things they should take note of as the season winds down. David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins break down what every fan should be looking out for over the final two months — including players to watch, how David Ross will manage the final games, who the Cubs could bring up from the minors and a lot more.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA Schedule: 6 must-watch Bulls games in 2022-23

The Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 regular season schedule is here. And with expectations raised after a return to the playoffs in 2022, what a regular season it should be. Training camp remains more than a month away. But for the time being, let’s take a look at some of the matchups worth circling:
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' farm system strides show in new rankings

It’s no secret the Cubs have bolstered their farm system, heavily increasing its depth via trades and the draft over the last 20 months. And if you’re looking to see the extent of that depth and volume, look no further than the latest Cubs farm system ranking from one industry evaluator.
NBC Sports Chicago

Pat Foley checks bucket list item with Cubs-Cardinals game

Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks. "He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'
