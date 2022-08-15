ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro Joining Season 31 as Cohost: ‘So Freaking Amazing’

Returning to the ballroom! After news broke that Alfonso Ribeiro is slated to cohost Dancing With the Stars alongside Tyra Banks, the show’s pro dancers have opened up about his return to the dance floor. “Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age 🤣😘) @therealalfonsoribeiro 👏🏼🙏🏼🤍 how grateful I am […]
Vibe

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparison And Colorism Commentary

Keke “keep a job” Palmer is never one to play with. As Nope hit theaters over the weekend, one Twitter user chose to stir the pot with the following tweet: “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”
WWD

Zoey Deutch Wears Valentino Minidress With Silver Beaded Details on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch is continuing her press-tour style streak with another standout look. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night to promote her new Hulu dark comedy “Not Okay.” For the occasion, Deutch wore a black Valentino minidress with silver beaded embellishments from the design house’s fall 2022 promenade collection.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour Fashion During the appearance, Deutch gave insight into the film’s plot. “‘Not Okay’ is a satire about a girl named Danni Sanders...
The Hollywood Reporter

Willow Smith Says Family’s “Humanness Sometimes Isn’t Accepted” Following Reaction to Will Smith Oscars Incident

Willow Smith says that the media cycle and industry response to her father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony didn’t “rock me as much as” as other issues she’s personally faced. In an interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old singer and daughter of Will Smith addressed how the moment — which her father also recently opened up about in a lengthy Instagram post — has impacted her. She told the magazine that the attention and scrutiny that followed the incident ultimately hasn’t derailed her artistic endeavors, nor did it “rock me as much as my own internal demons.” More...
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
Complex

Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti Saying They’re No Longer Friends

Fat Joe is trying to bury the hatchet. On Wednesday the Terror Squad rapper took to Instagram Live to address his drama with Irv Gotti. The issue issues stemmed from a recent Drink Champs episode in which the Murder Inc. co-founder discussed his alleged relationship with Ashanti. Irv not only shared intimate details about the rumored affair, but also suggested he no longer misses the singer because she was a dime-a-dozen.
ETOnline.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
EW.com

Zendaya was originally going to sing emotional Emmy-nominated Euphoria song solo, Labrinth reveals

The Emmys love the songs of Euphoria as much as we do. English singer-songwriter and producer Labrinth started creating music professionally in 2009, working with the likes of Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Sia, and Nicki Minaj over the years. But he entered a new era of his career when Sam Levinson asked him to work on the hit HBO drama. "I didn't expect anything from it apart from doing the job and getting it done," the Grammy nominee says about his expectations when he signed on to compose and created songs for the show. As a musician, the world of television and the Emmys was new to him, so being recognized in this way — four nominations total between seasons 1 and 2 — is an honor he calls "pretty wild." What's come from it has been extraordinary. "To see that it's turned into two nominations and one win and fans literally losing their minds over the stuff is like a super bonus. That's more than you can ask for," he shares. After winning for the first season's "All of Us," he is nominated alongside series star and executive producer Zendaya for season 2's "I'm Tired" and "Elliot's Song."
The Hollywood Reporter

K-Pop Artist Eric Nam to Star in Psychological Thriller From Significant Productions, Endeavor Content and AUM Group (Exclusive)

Singer-songwriter Eric Nam will make his acting debut in Transplant, the new feature from Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi’s Significant Productions (Fruitvale Station, Sorry to Bother You). Nam, an Atlanta native who built a successful career in the Korean entertainment industry as a solo artist and host before returning stateside in recent years, stars as Jonah Yoon, a top surgical resident at an elite hospital with a punishing drive to succeed under the training of Dr. Edward Harmon, a renowned heart transplant surgeon obsessed with maintaining his reputation of perfection. SAG nominee Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit) plays Harmon, and...
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Nipsey Hussle will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15 and what would have been the slain rapper’s 37th birthday. According to the organization’s website, only one posthumous award is given by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce each year after a two-year waiting period. His induction into the Walk of Fame’s 2022 class was announced in June 2021. Hussle joins 37 other honorees who have already been cemented on the famed sidewalk or are set to have stars installed this year. More from VIBE.comPUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New CollectionLauren London Reveals The Advice...
Collider

Amanda Seyfried Wishes She’d Had an Intimacy Coordinator at 19

Intimacy coordinators are the new normal of Hollywood. These intimacy experts help actors to do their job while feeling safe and comfortable while shooting an explicit or intimate scene, however, this was not always the case. Amanda Seyfried recently revealed to Porter magazine that during her initial days as an up-and-coming actor she wished intimacy coordinators had been a norm on set.
