The Emmys love the songs of Euphoria as much as we do. English singer-songwriter and producer Labrinth started creating music professionally in 2009, working with the likes of Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Sia, and Nicki Minaj over the years. But he entered a new era of his career when Sam Levinson asked him to work on the hit HBO drama. "I didn't expect anything from it apart from doing the job and getting it done," the Grammy nominee says about his expectations when he signed on to compose and created songs for the show. As a musician, the world of television and the Emmys was new to him, so being recognized in this way — four nominations total between seasons 1 and 2 — is an honor he calls "pretty wild." What's come from it has been extraordinary. "To see that it's turned into two nominations and one win and fans literally losing their minds over the stuff is like a super bonus. That's more than you can ask for," he shares. After winning for the first season's "All of Us," he is nominated alongside series star and executive producer Zendaya for season 2's "I'm Tired" and "Elliot's Song."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO