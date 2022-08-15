Read full article on original website
Related
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro Joining Season 31 as Cohost: ‘So Freaking Amazing’
Returning to the ballroom! After news broke that Alfonso Ribeiro is slated to cohost Dancing With the Stars alongside Tyra Banks, the show’s pro dancers have opened up about his return to the dance floor. “Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age 🤣😘) @therealalfonsoribeiro 👏🏼🙏🏼🤍 how grateful I am […]
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparison And Colorism Commentary
Keke “keep a job” Palmer is never one to play with. As Nope hit theaters over the weekend, one Twitter user chose to stir the pot with the following tweet: “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”
Zoey Deutch Wears Valentino Minidress With Silver Beaded Details on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch is continuing her press-tour style streak with another standout look. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night to promote her new Hulu dark comedy “Not Okay.” For the occasion, Deutch wore a black Valentino minidress with silver beaded embellishments from the design house’s fall 2022 promenade collection.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour Fashion During the appearance, Deutch gave insight into the film’s plot. “‘Not Okay’ is a satire about a girl named Danni Sanders...
RELATED PEOPLE
Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At ‘Nope’ Italy Premiere
Keke Palmer is still on the press run for her role in the latest Jordan Peele film, “Nope” and was recently spotted on the red carpet giving us glam in a neon Prada gown for the film’s Italy premiere that was everything!. For her look, the actress...
Willow Smith Says Family’s “Humanness Sometimes Isn’t Accepted” Following Reaction to Will Smith Oscars Incident
Willow Smith says that the media cycle and industry response to her father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony didn’t “rock me as much as” as other issues she’s personally faced. In an interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old singer and daughter of Will Smith addressed how the moment — which her father also recently opened up about in a lengthy Instagram post — has impacted her. She told the magazine that the attention and scrutiny that followed the incident ultimately hasn’t derailed her artistic endeavors, nor did it “rock me as much as my own internal demons.” More...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
These 7 Stars Are Filming In Georgia This Summer & This Is Where You Could Spot Them
Atlanta is a hub for culture, fantastic bars and restaurants, and of course, the buzzing film industry. Film and television productions like Stanger Things make a major impact on Georgia's economy, spending millions to work in the Peach State. We found 7 projects that are currently filming in Georgia, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors
Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! Go Inside Their Sweet Romance
The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually...
Shania Twain’s Staggering Net Worth Will Impress You Much! The Singer Has Built a Massive Fortune
If there’s one thing that does impress us much, it’s Shania Twain‘s incredible career. Over the years, the “You’re Still the One” songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it seems her net worth of $400 million speaks for itself.
Complex
Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti Saying They’re No Longer Friends
Fat Joe is trying to bury the hatchet. On Wednesday the Terror Squad rapper took to Instagram Live to address his drama with Irv Gotti. The issue issues stemmed from a recent Drink Champs episode in which the Murder Inc. co-founder discussed his alleged relationship with Ashanti. Irv not only shared intimate details about the rumored affair, but also suggested he no longer misses the singer because she was a dime-a-dozen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lena Dunham Reveals Big Director Penny Marshall Once Called Her Out In An Audition, But She Was Totally Right
Lena Dunham talks about the time that Penny Marshall called her out at an audition but admits she was totally right.
ETOnline.com
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
EW.com
Zendaya was originally going to sing emotional Emmy-nominated Euphoria song solo, Labrinth reveals
The Emmys love the songs of Euphoria as much as we do. English singer-songwriter and producer Labrinth started creating music professionally in 2009, working with the likes of Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Sia, and Nicki Minaj over the years. But he entered a new era of his career when Sam Levinson asked him to work on the hit HBO drama. "I didn't expect anything from it apart from doing the job and getting it done," the Grammy nominee says about his expectations when he signed on to compose and created songs for the show. As a musician, the world of television and the Emmys was new to him, so being recognized in this way — four nominations total between seasons 1 and 2 — is an honor he calls "pretty wild." What's come from it has been extraordinary. "To see that it's turned into two nominations and one win and fans literally losing their minds over the stuff is like a super bonus. That's more than you can ask for," he shares. After winning for the first season's "All of Us," he is nominated alongside series star and executive producer Zendaya for season 2's "I'm Tired" and "Elliot's Song."
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
K-Pop Artist Eric Nam to Star in Psychological Thriller From Significant Productions, Endeavor Content and AUM Group (Exclusive)
Singer-songwriter Eric Nam will make his acting debut in Transplant, the new feature from Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi’s Significant Productions (Fruitvale Station, Sorry to Bother You). Nam, an Atlanta native who built a successful career in the Korean entertainment industry as a solo artist and host before returning stateside in recent years, stars as Jonah Yoon, a top surgical resident at an elite hospital with a punishing drive to succeed under the training of Dr. Edward Harmon, a renowned heart transplant surgeon obsessed with maintaining his reputation of perfection. SAG nominee Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit) plays Harmon, and...
Nipsey Hussle To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Nipsey Hussle will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15 and what would have been the slain rapper’s 37th birthday. According to the organization’s website, only one posthumous award is given by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce each year after a two-year waiting period. His induction into the Walk of Fame’s 2022 class was announced in June 2021. Hussle joins 37 other honorees who have already been cemented on the famed sidewalk or are set to have stars installed this year. More from VIBE.comPUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New CollectionLauren London Reveals The Advice...
Collider
Amanda Seyfried Wishes She’d Had an Intimacy Coordinator at 19
Intimacy coordinators are the new normal of Hollywood. These intimacy experts help actors to do their job while feeling safe and comfortable while shooting an explicit or intimate scene, however, this was not always the case. Amanda Seyfried recently revealed to Porter magazine that during her initial days as an up-and-coming actor she wished intimacy coordinators had been a norm on set.
Comments / 0