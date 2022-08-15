HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.

