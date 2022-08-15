Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation looking for a missing nine-year-old boy
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking for a missing nine-year-old boy. Josh Braiden Smith of Bay Springs was last seen with his mother Kristina Smith. Investigators say the vehicle Kristina is driving is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada. That’s an SUV-style vehicle.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs boy
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for nine-year-old Josh Braiden Smith, of Bay Springs. MBI officials said Josh is four feet and three inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities believe he may be accompanied by his mother, 38-year-old Kristina […]
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
WTOK-TV
VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
WDAM-TV
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road. A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m....
kicks96news.com
BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage
Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
WLBT
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is hiring men and women for detention center
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Competitive salary, health insurance, state retirement, paid vacations - These are just some benefits the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said they are offering new hires at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said no experience is necessary, but the job...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba
WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
WDAM-TV
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating Monday night shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed that two people had been struck. One...
WDAM-TV
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven children, plus the bus driver and the 16-year-old driver of the SUV, walked away from the crash uninjured. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the intersection of Maxey Road and Lebanon Road.
WDAM-TV
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
Man arrested after crash kills motorcyclist in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a person died in a car crash that happened in Flowood on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) said officers tried to stop a 2009 silver Infinity around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Highway 80. They said […]
Hattiesburg man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and FIVE years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors said this […]
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking 3 suspects in drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the week. The sheriff’s department identified the suspects as Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham. The suspects are reportedly driving a white...
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
WDAM-TV
2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Powers community residents are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at their residence Friday night. Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, and James Blankenbeckly, 40, on a trio of “possession with intent” charges, including:
