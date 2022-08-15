Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Man injured in one-vehicle crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A single vehicle accident sent a 26-year old Hershey man to the hospital on Monday, August 15. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue found Dru Linderman just before 8 pm at the scene where his truck had left the roadway, Linderman was traveling westbound on North River Road. His truck went down the ditch and stopped by hitting a tree. Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Sand Hills Express
Anselmo Fire Responds to Vehicle Fire
ANSELMO – The Anselmo Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 9:19 a.m. on Friday. The fire erupted from a white pickup a half mile west of Victoria Springs Recreation Area on Highway 21A, on private property. When KCNI/KBBN arrived on the scene, the fire was mostly extinguished;...
News Channel Nebraska
Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital
GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
Kearney Hub
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
GI crash between semi, motorcycle leaves motorcyclist with serious burn injuries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A motorcycle driver suffered severe burns following a crash between a motorcycle and a semi Saturday night in Grand Island. Capt. Dean Elliott said officers were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash at Highway 34 and South Locust Street. Elliott said the semi-trailer was turning south on South Locust Street from Highway 34 when the motorcycle rear-ended it and caught on fire.
North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home to community support
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. The event will be happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
North Platte man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman at Hershey store
HERSHEY, Neb.-A North Platte man faces numerous criminal allegations following an incident at a Hershey store. At around 9:35 p.m., on July 31, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a disturbance that had taken place at Western Convenience Store. Deputies met with a female who alleged she...
thebestmix1055.com
Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
North Platte Telegraph
1802 W 16th St, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
Sand Hills Express
City Council Agenda for August 23
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow City Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23 for their second meeting of the month. The council will have consideration of approving the consent agenda, which includes: approving the minutes of the August 9 meeting, the minutes of the August 17 budget workshop, and the bills as posted. The council will also review the June and July treasurer’s report.
Sand Hills Express
SEM Volleyball and Cross Country Teams Represented at Pinnacle Bank Media Days
The SEM volleyball and cross country teams were among the teams that attended the Pinnacle Bank fall sports media days in Kearney back on August 3rd. The SEM cross country team was represented by head coach Erika Kappel and senior Josie Smith. Smith is a senior this season, two time state qualifier and the lone female on this year’s team. Coach Kappel talked about her senior leader and the expectations for this year’s squad.
doniphanherald.com
Bigger jet service, American Airlines, arrives in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND -- People heading to Dallas-Ft. Worth from the airport in Grand Island got a little extra with their flight this week. They enjoyed a piece of cake and a beverage. The cake was meant to celebrate American Airlines serving Central Nebraska Regional Airport with bigger jets. As of...
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Library to Hold Makerspace Open House Tuesday
BROKEN BOW – The library, our beloved orchard of intellectual exploration, is once again giving Johnny and Jane Appleseeds from sprout to shoot a shot at sowing a few new seeds. A Makerspace Open House is scheduled for Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m., which will allow...
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
Sand Hills Express
Livin’ Out Loud ’22: A Decade of Devotion and Commotion
GOTHENBURG – The ever-growing Livin’ Out Loud festival is set to plant itself right by the waters of Lake Helen this coming weekend, August 20 and 21. This year is especially important: it is the tin anniversary of Livin’ Out Loud; the event will be going ten years strong after the weekend concludes. Last year alone the festival counted over 20,000 people in attendance, a number that remains consistent.
Comments / 0