Cheyenne, WY

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Odds: Deshaun Watson suspension moves Browns' Super Bowl odds

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns has been suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy based on allegations of sexual misconduct. After initially being suspended six games, the new ruling comes in response to the league appealing for greater disciplinary action. From a...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Surprising big wagers for NFL MVP

One betting market that gamblers love getting in on the action for is NFL MVP. Throwing some cash at cream-of-the crop players and watching their seasons unfold makes Sundays more exciting. But this season, there are a few players who bettors are banking on in a really big way to...
NFL

